Mikaela Shiffrin considers skipping Super G event at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is considering skipping the women's super G event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The American failed to complete both races she has competed in so far, the giant slalom and the slalom.

Shiffrin will make a decision before Thursday's team captains' meeting, scheduled at 17:00 local time, a spokeswoman for the U.S. team told reporters.

"Mikaela will be skiing today, and based on how today goes she will make a decision for super-G. This is common for Mikaela, as she goes day by day with her program since she skis in every event," she wrote in a message as reported by Reuters.

The spokeswoman also added that the two-time Olympic champion "will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future."

Shiffrin had planned to compete in all five individual events at Beijing 2022 and there are still three races left: the super G (11 Feb), the downhill (15 Feb) and the alpine combined (17 Feb).

But after skiing out in ther first two events, the 26-year-old cast doubts over her participation in the next races: “And if I’m going to ski out on the fifth gate, what’s the point?,” she told reporters after her slalom elimination as she fought back tears.

Shiffrin's mother and coach Eileen said on Wednesday that her daughter may not have done enough training on the Beijing 2022 downhill course and that there were concerns on how this could create a dangerous situation for her. The track 'The Rock' will also be used for the super G event.

Four years ago in PyeongChang, the six-time world champion didn't compete in the downhill and super G, after bad weather caused the a schedule change.

The women's super G is scheduled for Friday 11 February at 11:00 local time (4:00 CET, 19:00 PST on Thursday).