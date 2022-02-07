Team USA at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games: Medals and Results

It was a day that spanned joy and despair for Team USA at Beijing 2022.

The USA claimed silver in the figure skating team event with 65 points, two ahead of Japan and nine behind winners ROC.

However, that was followed by the news that Vincent Zhou had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the rest of the Games.

Deedra Irwin made history with Team USA's best biathlon finish in Winter Olympic history when she was seventh in the women’s 15km individual event at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a third Olympic gold met an early end when she fell at the fifth gate of the first run in the giant slalom.

Her teammate Nina O'Brien had a bad fall when her skies slid off near the finish line of her second run although U.S. Ski and Snowboard later tweeted that the 24-year-old was "alert and responsive."

There was more disappointment when PyeongChang 2018 champion Red Gerard was locked out of the podium by one place to finish fourth in the snowboard slopestyle.

Speed skater Brittany Bowe was 10th in the 1,500m.

That leaves Team USA on three silver medals after Day 3 in Beijing making it the longest they have taken to win gold since Nagano 1998. There, the first triumph came on Day 4.

Chock and Bates win free dance to guide Team USA to silver

Madison Chock and Evan Bates ensured a silver medal for Team USA when they won the free dance on the final day with a personal best of 129.07 at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen won the men’s short program on day one and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the rhythm dance to elevate the team to the top of the leaderboard.

They were second at the end of day two following Zhou and Karen Chen's efforts in the men's free skate and women's short program respectively.

They entered the third and final day with a three-point lead over Japan in second, an advantage they maintained to claim Team USA's third silver so far in Beijing.

Madison Chock, Evan Bates of Team USA Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kauf rips fastest run to finish second in the standings

Jaelin Kauf claimed Team USA's second silver of Beijing in the women's freestyle skiing moguls on Sunday (6 Feb).

She put down the fastest run of the night as she flew down the course in 26.37 seconds to head the standings with 80.28 points with only competitor remaining.

Kauf was eclipsed by Jakara Anthony who secured gold with the last run at the Secret Garden Olympic Moguls Course.

Jaelin Kauf of Team United States competes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Marino gets the ball rolling for Team USA

Julia Marino took silver at her second Olympic Winter Games in the snowboard slopestyle at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Marino scored 87.68 on her second run which was enough to propel the 24-year-old into first place until Zoi Sadowski-Synnott overtook her to claim New Zealand's first Winter Olympic gold.

She was the only American athlete on the podium with reigning two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson down in ninth.