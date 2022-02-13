Olympic glory for Erin Jackson, with help from longtime friend Brittany Bowe 

Brittany Bowe started it, Erin Jackson finished it.

Had it not been for Bowe's selfless gesture after the U.S. trials, Jackson might not have made it to the start of the women's 500 metres on Sunday (13 February).

But she did, and beat the time of Japan's Takagi Miho to become the first Black female speed skating Olympic champion.

Jackson, who has four World Cup wins this season, struck gold in 37.04 seconds - 0.08 ahead of Takagi. Angelina Golikova of ROC took bronze.

Bowe was 16th with a time of 38.04.

Jackson was in the penultimate pair on the ice with Kaja Ziomek of Poland, delivered a fairytale ending.

You couldn't script a better tale than the one penned by Jackson and Bowe.

Jackson, the world No. 1 at the distance and the first Black woman to make the American long track team in 2018, finished third at the U.S. Olympic trials in January after an uncharacteristic slip.

Bowe went on to win the 500m as a result - which didn't sit well with her. Having already qualified in the 1,000m and 1,500m, she elected to give up her spot to her friend of nearly two decades.

It gets better.

After some teams decided to return their quotas for the Games, USA earned an extra spot.

No need to explain who that ticket went to.

More to follow...