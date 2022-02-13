Medals update: Erin Jackson wins women’s 500m gold in Beijing 2022 speed skating

The United States’ Erin Jackson stormed to the women’s 500m gold and into the history books in Beijing 2022 becoming the first black female to win an Olympic speed skating title on Sunday (13 February).

The 29-year-old Jackson was the second last pair to chase down the leading time set by Japan’s Takagi Miho. She powered her way to victory in a time of 37.04 seconds, relegating Takagi into second place (37.12). The ROC’s Angelina Golikova had to be content with bronze with a time of 37.21s.

Women’s 500m results:

Erin Jackson (USA) – 37.04

Takagi Miho (JPN) – 37.12

Angelina Golikova (ROC) – 37.21

More to follow...