How apples help speed skater Kodaira Nao keep things in perspective

“When I stood on top of the podium at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, I realised that I didn't aim to win gold, but just to show the best performance of my life to everyone at that moment. I want to express the value of sports beyond the gold medal at the Olympics."

So said Kodaira Nao, the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic gold medal in speed skating, after triumphing in the 500m at PyeongChang 2018. The then 31-year-old, competing at her third Olympic Winter Games, topped the podium with an Olympic record of 36.94 seconds, adding a silver medal in the 1,000m to the second-place she claimed at Vancouver 2010 in the team pursuit.

Accolades followed including the Chino Sports Park International Skating Center in her home city of Chino, being renamed the Nao Ice Oval in 2018, in recognition of her achievements.

Having reached the pinnacle of her career, Kodaira started to look beyond the podium.

"Through the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, I was cheered up by a lot of fans, but I also learned from them that I wanted to become a person who can cheer others up.”

Kodaira had already shown her compassion in her gold medal-winning race to the Republic of Korea athlete she had beaten to the title. Lee Sang-Hwa had been expected to win her third consecutive title in the event following victories at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 but made a mistake on the last turn. In tears during the lap of honour, Kodaira approached her competitor and wrapped her in a flag hug.

Eye of the storm

After the Games, Kodaira turned her attention not only homeward but outside her sport.

In late 2019, two powerful typhoons – Faxai and Hagibis – caused damage to the nation’s agriculture, forestry and fishing industries, causing extensive destruction across the country including flooding crops and damaging irrigation channels.

In Kodaira’s home Prefecture of Nagano, the apple orchards were flooded so in 2020, Kodaira worked as a volunteer in the region's Yamadaino Orchards.

Despite being back at the rink, Kodaira wore a red racing suit decorated with an apple motif, at the All Japan Single Distance Championships in Nagano in October 2020 in a continued show of support for the relief efforts in the region. Still stunned by what happened and the ongoing impact, Kodaira posted: "Seeing demolished houses and facilities that were washed away still hurts me."

Kodaira's social media feed is still peppered with orchard updates as she heads toward Beijing 2022, which starts 4 February.

“Through the volunteer work, I gained the courage that I couldn't get in my daily life or during training,” she posted on Instagram. “I want to put this energy on the ice."