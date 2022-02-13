Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson: A story of Olympic sportmanship

Erin Jackson will have thought her chances of making Beijing 2022 were over when she slipped in the 500m long-track Speed Skating trial.

It was a seemingly devastating blow for the woman ranked first in the world.

However, long-time friend Brittany Bowe, who had finished first in the trial and qualified in other events, gave up her spot in the 500m race so Jackson could compete.

Perhaps in a showing of good karma, Team USA received another spot in the 500m, so Bowe and Jackson will be able to line up alongside each other.

They will both feature in the Olympic 500m event on Sunday (13 February) at the National Speed Skating Oval at 21:56 Beijing time (14:56 CET, 5:56 PST)

Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe, Austin Kleba, and Kimi Goetz Picture by Getty Images

Selflessness

Speaking to Olympics.com before the Games, Jackson said: "I was expecting to win the Olympic trials. So then to have that misstep was kind of devastating, you know, because I was looking forward to having a good race.”

"Although I won that race, I didn't feel victorious at all," Bowe added. "My heart and mind just started racing as to like, 'How are we going to get Erin onto this team?' So, it was a very deflated atmosphere in the rink.”

She continued: "We connected that evening when the event concluded. We just met up for a brief moment, and I just needed to tell Erin that at the end of the day, if it comes down to it, she can have my spot.

"I thought she earned it and she deserved it over her performance from the first four World Cups. And, you know, just hoping to give her a little bit of comfort and peace of mind to get a couple minutes of sleep that night, knowing that if I had anything to do it, she'd be going to Beijing."

Bowes-Jackson: A long-time friendship

The pair both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and trained on the same inline speed skating team there - though Jackson is four years younger than Bowe and looked up to her. Perhaps that's why she followed her friend onto the ice.

Bowe has represented USA at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, while Jackson made it to the latter of those to become the first Black woman to compete in USA's long-track team.

Even more impressively, this came a matter of months after her transition to the ice.

Jackson finished 24th in PyeongChang, but was dominant by 2021, when she won four of eight World Cup events in the 500m, which made her mishap in the trials even more surprising.

Bowes and Jackson: Stronger Together

Even with their friendship, the gesture made by Bowe is an amazing one. "It’s hard to imagine if someone would give up an Olympic spot for you," Jackson said. "So just seeing that and just really kind of being reaffirmed in my thoughts of her for all these years that the bond is there."

Bowe added: "For us, I mean, it's obvious we're out there competing alone, and we are competing in an individual sport. But I think this result makes it apparent that it's so much bigger than just one person, and I feel grateful that I'm at the point in my career that I am to have the opportunity to give that to somebody else."

She continued: "It would be a sin to not have Erin there in Beijing. And, you know, just it's bigger than me. It's for Team USA, it's for Erin.”