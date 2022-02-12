"We're embracing oldies for goldies" - USA veterans Baumgartner and Jacobellis delight in mixed team snowboard cross title

It may have been a brand new Winter Olympic event, but youth was no match for experience in the mixed team snowboard cross, as a United States pair with a combined age of 76 triumphed.

“We’re embracing oldies for goldies," Nick Baumgartner told Olympics.com after the 40-year-old and his 36-year-old teammate Lindsey Jacobellis claimed gold on Saturday (12 February).

For Jacobellis, it was a second title win of the Beijing 2022 Games.

"It's even more exciting that I get to share this with Nick, because we've been on this [USA] team the longest, we're the most seasoned, and we've definitely had to work very hard and take care of our bodies," she told us.

"It's a little bit rough for the older ones out there, but we showed everyone that we've still got it and we were a great team today."