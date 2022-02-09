Medals update: Fifth time the charm for Lindsey Jacobellis in Beijing 2022 women's snowboard cross final

Lindsey Jacobellis proved that age is just a number as she produced an incredible performance to win gold in the women's snowboard cross final.

The 36-year-old, who is competing in her fifth Games, led from the front to beat France's Chloe Trespeuch who now adds Olympic silver to the bronze medal she won at Sochi 2014. Canada's Meryeta Odine wins bronze.

Jacobellis is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time, having won five world championship golds and eight X Games titles. However, even though she has competed in every Olympic competition since the sport's debut in Torino 2006, the Olympic gold has always eluded her.

Until today.

As Jacobellis passed the finish line a smile as broad as the Beijing horizon was etched across her face, as she realised the gravity of her accomplishment. She can now call herself Olympic champion, 16 years after her first appearance at the Games.

More to follow...