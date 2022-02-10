Medals update: Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle nabs gold in men’s snowboard cross after wild big final finish

The men’s snowboard cross big final here at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 delivered a new champion and the topsy-turvy unpredictability the discipline has become known – and beloved – for since making its Olympic debut in Torino in 2006.

The 28-year-old Alessandro Haemmerle topped the final field of four at the Genting Snow Park, scooping the gold that was won in PyeongChang four years ago by the now-retired Frenchman Pierre Vaultier.

Haemmerle becomes the first Austrian man to win a snowboard Olympic gold while Canada's silver-winner Eliot Grondin, at 20-years-old, is now the youngest-ever Olympic medallist in snowboard cross.

Omar Visintin, with bronze, reached his first Winter Olympic podium (as did the entire field).

Earlier in the competition, several favourites crashed out of contention.

USA’s three-time Olympian Mick Dierdorff, Martin Noerl of Germany, Australia’s Jarryd Hughes, the silver-medal winner from PyeongChang 2018, and the current world champion Lucas Eguibar of Spain all failed to reach the big final.

But Haemmerle, competing in his fourth Winter Games, was the model of speed and consistency in a notably unpredictable sport, cruising through the quarter and semi-finals before riding his speed and guile to top spot in the final.

Men’s snowboard cross results

1 Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT)

Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT) 2 Eliot Grondin (CAN)

Eliot Grondin (CAN) 3 Omar Visintin (ITA)

More to follow…