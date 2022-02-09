Shaun White falls at start of last ever qualifying event as he begins defence of Olympic halfpipe title

Shaun White began his fifth Olympic appearance with a fall on the opening run in the men's halfpipe on Wednesday (9 February).

The American three-time gold medallist is the defending champion, and has one more chance to put down the clean run needed to make the final.

The 35-year-old has announced that he will retire from the sport after these Beijing 2022 Games, making this his final qualifying event ever.

Fellow Team USA star Chloe Kim was among the spectators at the Secret Garden course, hours after she booked her place in Thursday's women's final.

There are 25 men's snowboarders taking part in the two halfpipe qualifying runs at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. Their highest score will be counted, and the top 12 competitors will progress to the final on Friday.

Japan's Hirano Ayumu who took part in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games skateboard competition in 2021 impressed with his scores of 93.25 and 87.25.

PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist and three-time world champion Scotty James of Australia scored 88.25 in his opening run of halfpipe qualifying.

More to follow. Refresh for updates, or find out more about all the sporting action in our Live Blog.

Shaun White Beijing 2022 Olympic schedule, 9 February

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

12:30 - 13:19 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

13:21 - 14:10 (Beijing time)

The men's snowboard halfpipe final is on Friday 11th February, with three runs deciding the medals.

