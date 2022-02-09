Chloe Kim's Beijing 2022 competition has begun - snowboard halfpipe qualifying latest

Chloe Kim has begun her quest to defend the Olympic snowboard women's halfpipe gold medal, with a solid first run at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on Wednesday (9 February).

Kim scored 87.75 in the first of two women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying rounds at the Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou mountains.

The American won her return World Cup event on the eve of these Olympics after 10 months away from the tour.

Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold when she claimed the PyeongChang 2018 title for Team USA as a 17-year-old.

Chloe Kim's snowboard halfpipe schedule at the Winter Olympics in Beijing - 9 February 2022

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

9:30 - 10:19 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

10:21 - 11:10 (Beijing time)

