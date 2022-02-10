Chloe Kim won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the snowboard women's halfpipe at Beijing 2022.

The American became the first female snowboarder to successfully defend her title.

She dominated the top of the scoreboard in the final at the Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou mountains on Thursday (10 February), as a fierce battle raged for the other podium places.

Kim scored 94.00 in her first run, which proved enough for the crown.

Queralt Castellet took the silver medal with 90.25, for the first medal for a Spanish woman in any Winter Olympic sport since 1992.

Japan's Sena Tomita claimed bronze with a score of 88.25.

Kim was the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold when she claimed the PyeongChang 2018 title for Team USA as a 17-year-old.

More to follow. Refresh for updates, or find out more about all the sporting action in our Live Blog.

Where to watch Chloe Kim Beijing 2022 action and replays

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners