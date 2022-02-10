Chloe Kim in Beijing 2022 Olympics snowboard halfpipe final - latest

Chloe Kim's quest for a second successive Olympic snowboard women's halfpipe gold medal is on!

The American is competing in the Beijing 2022 final at the Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou mountains, which sees 12 snowboarders attempting 3 runs of the Secret Garden pipe.

Berenice Wicki of Switzerland scored 76.25 to take an early lead, ahead of Elizabeth Hosking of Canada on 73.00, and her compatriot Brooke Dhondt scoring 66.75.

Kim is the final snowboarder to go in each of the rounds, wearing bib number 2.

The Team USA star became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold when she claimed the PyeongChang 2018 title as a 17-year-old.

The 21-year-old topped qualifying at the Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday (9 February) with a score of 87.75 despite a fall on her second run.

More to follow. Refresh for updates, or find out more about all the sporting action in our Live Blog.

Chloe Kim's snowboard halfpipe Final schedule at the Winter Olympics in Beijing

Thursday 10th February 2022

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1 of 3.

09:30 - 09:56 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2 of 3.

09:58 - 10:23 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 of 3.

10:25 - 10:55 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Chloe Kim compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners