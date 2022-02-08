Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: DMs from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and more - "It's been pretty surreal"

When Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed the snowboard slopestyle gold medal on Sunday 6 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, things got a little out of hand.

The Kiwi champ was suddenly buried under a pile of bodies as a mass spontaneous group hug pile-on body-slam happened, many of them crying - an amazing, emotional, 'Stronger Together' moment for women's snowboarding.

"It was a pretty crazy moment and one that I'll never forget," the 20-year-old tells Olympics.com.

"That tackle at the end after I landed my last run was so special. Just because, yeah, snowboarding is such an amazing sport and it just shows how stoked we are with each other when we land it."

And things have only got crazier since then.

"It's been pretty surreal, my phone's been blowing up," she continues. "I can't really believe it."

With her phone smoking from all the messages one really stood out: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern DMed her on Instagram.

So what did she say?

"She said, congratulations and I said, thank you and sending lots of love from the team over here in Beijing!" Tells the Kiwi history maker.

"It feels pretty surreal, and I hope that I've inspired lots of little girls to try to push their limits and have fun with it because there's no limit to what you can do. - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Olympic gold medallist

The snowboard community online has been overwhelmingly positive too, congratulations snowing down as her name trended worldwide.

"I can't really believe it. And I'm so flattered by all the messages and comments, it makes me pretty proud as a snowboarder to know that the whole community likes my style because that's like the one thing that matters in snowboarding."

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: Family support

One of five children, she talked about how her family has been amazing:

"I'm one of five and we're all pretty excited. My siblings have sacrificed a lot to get me to where I am today. And yeah, I just so stoked that they've got to celebrate for me over in New Zealand.

"We're a pretty close family, been through a lot together. So yeah, I can't wait to bring home the medal and show them."

She reveals that Mum gets more nervous before the race than she does.

"Yeah, I kind of I kind of go radio silent before the competition just got full focus mode and just get a small text from my parents.

"But yeah, apparently my mom was freaking out like even all the practice days. She was like - super hard to talk to her, and I think she definitely gets way more nervous than I do before a competition."

And how would she like to celebrate with them?

"Probably the ultimate way of celebrating would be going to Alaska with my whole family and doing some heli skiing.

"But probably you can do that in New Zealand come wintertime, so..."

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: From PyeongChang disappointment to Beijing elation

Four years ago she was just 16 at her first Olympics in Korea and things didn't go to plan in the slopestyle.

She'd been hyped up as New Zealand's great hope so a 13th place finish in slopestyle was a disappointment, but even at 16 she still had the mental strength and personality to bounce back and win bronze in big air.

This time round she came into Beijing a two-time world champ and won both slopestyle and big air at the X Games right before the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"Coming into this Olympics, I knew that everyone was going to do their absolute best runs and their best tricks," she says.

"Learning off the Olympic pressure from PyeongChang and having a disappointing result in slopestyle, I've just learnt from that experience and I know I've trained for this for the last four years, and I just had to let it happen, I guess."

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's Beijing 2022 Olympic gold-medal run

New Zealand's snowboard sensation looked crash-bound when she went huge on a 1080 double cork on her last jump but somehow managed to land it, an unreal moment in Olympic snowboard history.

"Nah, when I when I took off on that jump, I was like, I have cooked this," she said.

"This is the gold slipping away. But I've done that trick so many times that I was able to adjust, and yeah, done a lot of gym sessions and was able to land. I can't really believe it."

"I guess it's the ten thousand hour rule, and I've been snowboarding since I was eight years old and I snowboard almost every month of the year.

"And yeah, just being surrounded by good people and the girls really have been pushing me, so I guess it takes that as well."

"I've had so many people supporting me, my family has done so much and my coaches along along the way. And yeah, got a really good support team in New Zealand."

Who is Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's coach? Tomo!

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's coach is Sean Thompson - or Tomo, as everyone calls him, Snow Sports New Zealand's High Performance Snowboard Coach.

She and Tomo were both inspired by something that happened in the surf world world far from Beijing before her big moment.

Did coach have any big words of inspiration?

"We've had some pretty funny wise words of wisdom before dropping in in the past few years," she says,

"But coming into this one we've been pretty chill, we just watched Kelly Slater win his eight pipeline championship and we were just so hyped from that, that it didn't even matter what happened on the day!

"Honestly, that was insane. The waves were pumping, so we were so stoked. And, yeah, super inspiring, shows that you can really perform at the highest level for a long time."

How to watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in Big Air

Performing at the highest level is what she now has to focus on before snowboard big air gives her a shot at a second Olympic gold on 14 and 15 of February.

So is she staying humble?

"I wouldn't say I'm humble," she says.

"I've gotten a pretty big head after this, but hopefully I can bring it back down to Earth before going into big air."

How?

"I guess that's because I've had success in the past and tried to carry it through the next season without putting in the work, and it didn't get me very far.

"After a few years of experience like that, re-evaluating, and like coming up with a plan and respecting the plan, I guess, and respecting your competitors.

"I just I just feel like I've learnt a lot over the last four years to be able to decompress after this and keep it going."

So does she feel some pressure now to deliver on the big air event too?

"Yeah, definitely. Honestly, I didn't even think about it coming into this event like I wanted to win so bad and didn't even think that there would be pressure going into big air.

"I got to put that all behind me and let the snowboarding take over and just do what I've been training to do."

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's favourite: Slopestyle or Big Air?

Any inside info on what she has planned for big air?

"I've got a few things that I want to do, like a few few things in mind," she says. "But I hope that I can make it happen, I have to see how the jump is and just see how practice goes."

So what's her favourite, slopestyle or big air?

"Definitely slopestyle. Just because you can really show more of what you're capable of and yeah, come up with a beautiful run. You can show everything that snowboarding is about."

What's next for New Zealand's first Olympic Winter Games gold medallist?

And when big air at Beijing 2022 is done, what's the plan?

"I'm going to do big air and then straight away fly to B.C., Canada, and compete in the Natural Selection Tour in Baldface. So I'm pretty excited for that because, yeah, hopefully we get some good snow."

Does she ever sleep?

"[Laughs] I didn't get much sleep before the night of slopestyle, but yeah, I sleep a lot."

And when she has a little free time?

"I'm a little bit of a surfer. I love it, but I'm not great, yeah, I hope to do a lot of surfing after this one.

"Surfing, skating and snowboarding kind of all come hand-in-hand. But I guess the main thing is just like getting in a zone where you're uncomfortable and like pushing through that, yeah, it's just a learning curve, you know?"

This Olympic champ simply doesn't stop.