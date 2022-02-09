Hirano trio (plus one) lead Japan's hunt of halfpipe sweep

With a dominant performance in the qualifying rounds on 9 February, Team Japan is now a genuine contender to sweep the podium in the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals here at Beijing 2022.

The 23-year-old Hirano Ayumu is top dog among the four massively talented Japanese pipe specialists. His huge airs and smooth style make him the hands-down favourite for gold, especially after his pleasure cruise through the qualifiers – perhaps in third gear – saw him finish two full points ahead of Aussie high-flier Scotty James at the top of the pack.

Two-silver Ayumu hunts gold

A man of many talents, Hirano Ayumu competed in the park skateboarding competition at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Summer Games (in 2021), having previously won silver medals in halfpipe at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. And what’s truly frightening is that what we saw in the Beijing 2022 qualifying rounds isn’t even the extent of his powers.

He’s got a triple cork in his back pocket.

Hirano Ayumu is the only man to have landed the trick – with the potential to turn the sport of snowboard halfpipe on its ear for years to come – in a competition setting. And he landed it not just once – but twice. First at the Dew Tour event in Copper Mountain, Colorado in December of 2021 and then again at the X Games in Aspen this January.

Unfortunately, he fell later on down the line in both of those runs and failed to win the competitions. But perhaps he’s learned to handle the adrenaline and speed in the intervening weeks?

"Yeah. We’re all going all in. I’ll really need to get it right," he said after completing his qualifying runs, confirming that he will attempt the trick in the final. "I assume everyone will be doing it so I want to take my degree of perfection to an extreme level."

Can he do it in an Olympic final? We’ll have to wait and see.

There are two other Hiranos in the mix too. Hirano Kaishu, 19, who finished 10th (out of 12) in the qualifying rounds to reach the finals, is Ayumu’s younger brother. But Hirano Ruka who finished third, right behind Scotty James, is no relation at all.

In an interview in Beijing after the qualifiers, Hirano Kaishu spoke about the role the Winter Games in Sochi played in his introduction to the sport. "I saw my brother work so hard under so much pressure with my dad up close, and at first I thought it wasn’t for me, that I’d rather just go to school.

"But I watched the Sochi Olympics and I was moved by it. That’s what made me want to be here and it makes me so happy that we’ve come this far as brothers."

Hirano Ruka, for his part, is looking forward to demonstrating his full repertoire of skills with the gold medal on the line. "I plan on going with a much more difficult routine for the final, which I hope to win a gold medal with," he said.

All four in the top-ten

It’s worth noting that Hirano Ayumu and Hirano Ruka both finished in the qualifiers above five-time Olympian and three-time gold medallist Shaun White, who, when he last attempted a triple cork way back in 2013, had to be taken to hospital.

Rounding out the quartet of Japanese riders with the kind of heat, height and daring to land on the podium on 10 February is Totsuka Yuto, who finished sixth in Tuesday's qualifier.

Totsuka is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the final, revealing only that he also plans to attempt a triple cork: "I have a run I want to do in the final," he said. "So hopefully I can win it with a successful triple (cork)."

Just how many (if any) of these hard-charging Japanese riders end up on the podium on Friday 11 February is very much open for debate. But one thing is certain: A bet against the three Hiranos (and the one Totsuka) might well be a mistake.