Medals update: Experience wins out as USA's Baumgartner and Jacobellis scoop mixed team snowboard cross gold

The United States team of Nick Baumgartner (40) and Lindsey Jacobellis (36) were fastest and best in the chaotic debut of mixed team snowboard cross finals here at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Despite heavy snow falling from the quarter-final stage on, the oldest team in the field kept their cool to take the historic gold.

For Baumgartner, here at his fourth Olympics, it's a first taste of gold, while Jacobellis, who took first in the women's competition, earns a double Beijing 2022 gold.

"We’re embracing 'oldies for goldies!'" said Baumgartner, the oldest Olympic snowboard medal winner in history, after the race. "I don’t need a jacket right now as I have an inner fire burning!” Jacobellis was equally excited after the event: "All the pain is worth it. We're the 80s babies and we came in hot today - I'm really excited about it."

Each team in the event was made up of two snowboarders (one woman and one man) with the men competing first and women second. When the first team member crosses the line, the time advantage he held over the next-best competitor was transferred to his female teammate.

So the female athletes then began their runs in a staggered format, with the time advantage added to the beginning.

Baumgartner and Jacobellis, who embraced emotionally after the big final of the inaugural event, never looked like being denied. Baumgartner, who was in tears two days ago, claiming he felt he "let everyone down," back home in Michigan, pulled off an incredible takeover in his first run in the big final, giving Jacobellis some breathing room to help come across the finish line first in a women's leg that saw Meryeta Odine of Canada and Caterina Carpano of Italy crash hard.

The Italian team of Omar Vistintin (bronze in the men's cometition) and Michela Moioli fought the whole way in the big final, and tightened the gap before finally finishing second for the silver medal -- just ahead of Canadians Odine and Eliot Grondin (bronze).

The Italians, with two teams in the big final, were guaranteed a medal before the start.

Several favourites crashed out of contention earlier in the competition.

Current world champions Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff of Australia were out of the competition in the quarter-final round. Brockhoff, after falling hard, was evaluated by on-site medical staff and eventually taken down off the course on a sled.

The U.S. team of Jake Vedder and Faye Gulini and the Austrians - consisting of men’s gold-medal winner Alessandro Haemmerle and Pia Zerhold and the Team GB side of Huw Nightingale and Charlotte Bankes, also failed to reach the big final.

But Baumgartner and Jacobellis, with nine Olympic Games between them, were the model of speed and consistency in a new version of a notably unpredictable sport, cruising through the quarter and semi-finals before riding their speed, guile – and of course, luck – to top spot in the big final.

Mixed snowboard cross results

1 - TEAM USA (Baumgartner and Jacobellis)

(Baumgartner and Jacobellis) 2 - TEAM Italy (Vistintin and Moioli)

(Vistintin and Moioli) 3 - TEAM Canada (Meryeta Odine and Eliot Grondine)

