Medals update: Jonna Sundling wins gold in Swedish 1-2 in Beijing 2022 women's cross-country sprint

Swedish speed queen Jonna Sundling lived up to her billing as one of the favourites, leading the race from start to finish to claim her maiden Olympic gold medal in the cross-country skiing sprint in Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (8 February).

Sundling raced to an overwhelming victory in a time of 3:09.68, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of Dahlqvist (3:12.56), with Jessie Diggins of the United States taking third place in 3:12.84.

The Swedish trio of Sundling, Dahlqvist and Emma Ribom sprinted to the front of the queue setting a blistering early pace.

Sundling made her intentions clear as she built a healthy lead between her and the chasing pack.

Coming into the final stretch, there was no doubt who the winner would be, with the Dahlqvist and Diggins fighting it out for second and third.

Cross-country women’s free sprint results

1- Jonna Sundling (SWE) - 3:09.68

2- Maja Dahlqvist (SWE) - 3:12.56

3- Jessie Diggins (USA) - 3:12.84

More to follow...

The next cross-country skiing event takes place Thursday (10 February) with the women’s 10km

classic. The men’s 15km classic, is on Friday (11 February).