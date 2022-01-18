How to watch cross-country skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

A total of 296 cross-country skiers – 148 each for men and women – will compete at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The 12-event competition will take place at the National Cross-Country Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster where the finish-line melee is a famous aspect of the sport. Athletes regularly fall to the ground on crossing the finish line to catch their breath due to extreme exertion of the races.

The 12 events are split into six for women and six for men with the action taking place from 5-20 February.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and how you can watch.

ALSO: Olympic cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know

Cross-country skiing events and disciplines at Beijing 2022

There are two types of cross-country skiing events – endurance and sprint – that are raced in one of two styles – free or classic.

The freestyle technique is side-to-side skiing and classic is striding forward, skis parallel. Both styles are used in the relay.

There are also two different ways to start – mass start, like a marathon, and individual, one after the other, akin to a cycling time trial.

Women’s events

10km Classic

7.5km + 7.5 km Skiathlon

Sprint Free

Team Sprint Classic

4x5km Relay

30km Mass Start Free

Men’s events

15km Classic

15km + 15 km Skiathlon

Sprint Free

Team Sprint Classic

4x10km Relay

50km Mass Start Free

Cross-country skiing stars to watch at Beijing 2022

Cross-country skiing has its origins in Norway – the word “ski” even comes from a Norwegian word from the Old Norse word “skid”, a split length of wood – so it can be of no surprise that Norway is the dominant force in the sport.

The nation sits atop the Winter Olympic medal table with 121 medals (47 golds), far outpacing nearest challengers and neighbours Sweden (80 medals).

However, changes may be afoot, particularly in the women’s event, especially since the retirement of the most decorated athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. Norway's Marit Bjørgen finished her Olympic career after PyeongChang 2018 with 15 Olympic medals to her name, eight of them gold.

At the Tour de Ski in December, however, six different nations placed in the top positions of the women’s 10km classic – Russia, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Austria.

At PyeongChang 2018, in the team sprint freestyle, American’s Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins stunned the field – and themselves – by becoming the first American women to win Olympic gold in the sport. Such was their surprise at race end, Diggins turned to Randall and said, “Did we just win the Olympics?”

Diggins has carried her form into this season, only missing out on defending the overall Tour de Ski title she won in 2020-21 because of a collision – on the fourth event of six – with Frida Karlsson, who was disqualified for the infringement.

Karlsson will also be a name to watch having won the 10km classic in the first World Cup race of the season.

Diggins will be in the mix come Beijing 2022 as will Natalia Nepryaeva of ROC who topped the overall standings in the 2021-22 edition of the Tour de Ski. Ebba Andersson of Sweden who came second and Norway’s superstar Heidi Weng, who placed third, could also feature. The Finnish pair of Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen came fourth and fifth.

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling may also have a say having claimed the sprint and team titles at the worlds.

Having won all but one of the men’s events at the 2021 World Championship and all but two of the men’s events at PyeongChang 2018, Norway’s men’s team are the ones to beat with Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo the big star.

The 25-year-old – who is trained by his grandfather – won three gold medals at PyeongChang 2018 and goes into the Games in Beijing having repeated that trick at the 2021 World Championships.

More recently, the 25-year-old sprint specialist dominated the Tour de Ski, winning the overall title by more than two minutes, a huge margin. Compatriot Emil Iversen, looks the man in form in the endurance events having won the 50km mass start at February’s worlds. Norway also had a clean sweep in two events – the sprint classic and 15km freestyle individual, so the team is stacked with talent.

Klaebo’s big rival, Alexander Bolshunov (ROC), will also be in the mix having made a strong showing at the Tour de Ski, finishing second to Klaebo in the overall standings. Finland’s Iivo Niskanen finished third, and is looking strong ahead of the Beijing Games but perhaps can only dream of repeating the feat of claiming gold on the same day as his sister, Kerttu Niskanen, like they did at the Tour de Ski in December.

READ: Great Winter Olympic rivalries: Johannes Klaebo and Alexander Bolshunov in cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: National Cross-Country Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

5 February

15:45 - Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

6 February

15:00 – Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon

8 February

16:00 – Women's Sprint Free Qualification

16:50 – Men's Sprint Free Qualification

18:30 – Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

18:55 – Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

19:25 – Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:35 – Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:47 – Women's Sprint Free Final

20:00 – Men's Sprint Free Final

10 February

15:00 – Women's 10km Classic

11 February

15:00 – Men's 15km Classic

12 February

15:30 – Women's 4 x 5km Relay

13 February

15:00 – Men's 4 x 10km Relay

16 February

17:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

17:40 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

19:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Final

19:30 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Final

19 February

14:00 – Men's 50km Mass Start Free

20 February

14:30 – Women's 30km Mass Start Free

How to watch cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022

An athlete needs to be physically and mentally at their peak for the duration of the challenging Olympic cross-country skiing events, that's a given. The competition starts the day after the opening ceremony and doesn’t conclude until the last day of the Games on 20 February. In between, athletes compete in sprints, endurance events and relays.

Presuming the athlete is in peak condition the next two things to look out for are equipment preparation – controllable – and weather conditions – uncontrollable.

Ski technicians are vital in preparing the skis perfectly for whatever weather and track conditions are thrown at the athletes. Wax the skis too much and the skier will gain no traction on the uphill aspects of the course, while being too slippy on the downhill aspects could cause a fall. Make the skis too grippy and the skier can’t gain the speed to glide on the flatter bits of the course.

In the skiathlon endurance event, there’s also a Formula One style ‘tyre’ change halfway through, with athletes switching from classic to freestyle skis as quickly as possible.

Snowfall could change track conditions, as well as the temperature being too warm, too cold, or conditions being changeable throughout the race – all can impact an athletes’ performance no matter how skilled the racer.

Human error can also create havoc in a race, such as the mass starts in which all athletes set off at once. One faller can create a domino effect, taking out athletes with fate paying no mind to medal favourites or lower profile athletes with perhaps just the one chance of ever competing at an Olympic Games.

Whoever manages to combine all these aspects of the sport the best, has a chance of winning a medal on the day. But, even then, can they continue that same high performance day after day come Beijing 2022?