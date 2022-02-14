Medals update: Kaillie Humphries slides to victory in first-ever women's monobob

The USA's Kaillie Humphries set a blistering time to win the first-ever woman's monobob competition.

The 36-year-old, who competed for Canada at the last three Olympic Winter Games, was in untouchable form, coming home in a time of 4:19.27. Her compatriot, Elana Meyers Taylor (4:20.81) won an impressive silver to complete a USA 1-2.

Third place and the bronze went to Canada's Christine de Bruin in 4:21.03.

Named after the Greek work ‘mónos’ (single), monobob - in which a single competitor slides down the course in a sled - has increased female participation in Olympic bobsleigh, joining the two-woman competition. The men already have two events: four-man and two-man.

