Medals update: Kaillie Humphries slides to victory in first-ever women's monobob
The U.S. athlete was joined on the podium by compatriot Elana Meyers Taylor who won silver, with Canada's Christine de Bruin winning bronze
The USA's Kaillie Humphries set a blistering time to win the first-ever woman's monobob competition.
The 36-year-old, who competed for Canada at the last three Olympic Winter Games, was in untouchable form, coming home in a time of 4:19.27. Her compatriot, Elana Meyers Taylor (4:20.81) won an impressive silver to complete a USA 1-2.
Third place and the bronze went to Canada's Christine de Bruin in 4:21.03.
Named after the Greek work ‘mónos’ (single), monobob - in which a single competitor slides down the course in a sled - has increased female participation in Olympic bobsleigh, joining the two-woman competition. The men already have two events: four-man and two-man.
More to follow...