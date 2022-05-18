SEA Games in 2022: Day six - live updates

It's day six of the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and there's so much more to come.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good idea of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Indonesia's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Apriyani Rahayu will play in the women's team final today against Thailand.

And the men's final is between Malaysia and Thailand, here's a full badminton SEA Games preview, schedule and who to watch.

Elsewhere with seven swimming finals, women's football semi-finals, seven medals up for grabs in track and field, wrestling finals, games in men's basketball and women's volleyball and much more, there's a lot to enjoy.

Keep up right here, hit refresh for updates.

All times local in Hanoi.

LIVE!

SEA Games 2022 Live Streams: Day 6

Here's the official event YouTube page, keep an eye here for streams of different events throughout the day, we have golf, swimming heats, and karate live right now:

8am - Day 6 Preview and schedule

Headlining today's action is Indonesia's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Apriyani Rahayu.

She was back from injury and in action yesterday looking as good as new as she breezed through a doubles victory that helped take Indonesia to the final of the women's team event.

The women's final - Indonesia-Thailand - begins at 1pm, and the men's which features Malaysia and Thailand is at 6pm.

The women's football semi-finals are as follows:

Thailand - Philippines (4pm)

Vietnam - Myanmar (7pm)

Swimming finals start at 6pm, and the men's and women's track 100m happen today, men's heats begin at 9am and the women's 100m final fires the starting gun on the afternoon session at 4:40pm.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Plenty!

Here are a few medal highlights from today's schedule:

Wednesday 18

7 swimming medals including women’s 1500m free, 50m free, 400m IM and men’s 50m breast, 200m free, 200m IM.

5 archery medals

7 athletics medals including men’s and women's 100m, high jump, and women’s 100m, javelin, and 10000m

2 medals in fencing, final day

Golf men’s and women’s team medals day

2 medals in judo, 2 in karate

6 medals in Women’s wrestling

Morning!

Welcome to day six of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.