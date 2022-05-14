SEA Games 2021 in 2022: Day two - Aleah Finnegan represents Philippines in gymnastics, Joseph Schooling headlines swimming, EJ Obiena up too

The SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) are in full flow and showcasing the best of Southeast Asian sport and culture.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good overview of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Gymnastics, swimming, athletics (track and field), and football are centre-stage today.

And with 3x3 basketball finals, mountain biking and much more to come in chess, golf, kickboxing, kurash (A type of Asian wrestling), muaythai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and wushu all happening, there's something for everyone.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live stream

Here's the official event YouTube page, and today's live stream for the event is below, keep an eye here for streams of different sports throughout the day:

9:30am - Singapore's Tsan Brother/sister duo chachachaing their way to the podium

Chelsy and Gary Tsan represent Singapore here in Hanoi in the dancesport discipline.

This Singaporean brother-sister act will put their own spin on chachacha, paso doble and jive tomorrow 15 May.

Chelsy Tsan, 18, bagged a huge seven-medal haul at the 2019 CK Open International Dancesport Championships including two gold, and is now ready to bring all that latin dance-inspired flavour to Hanoi.

"Winning those seven medals boosted my self-belief, that was my biggest achievement," she said.

Chelsy is a SEA Games debutante but brother Gary took part in 2019 in Manila, but they won't be the only sibling pair on the dancefloor, look out for Jerome and Rachel Teo, also from Singapore who won two medals at the last SEA Games.

9am - Table Tennis: Teams semi-finals

It's Vietnam-Singapore in the women's team semi-final right now, Singapore leading by 2 sets to 1 but Vietnam looking strong in the third, leading 10-4.

Here's a live stream.

8:30am - Golf: SEA Games 2022 Day 1 results

Action got underway at the Heron Lake Golf Course in Vinh Yen early this morning, yesterday Thai golfers led the women's field with Eila Galitsky and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap both finishing on five under.

While Indonesia's Hailey Loh Suanne and Malaysian golfer Jeneath Wong both carded a strong -1.

And in the men's individual competition it was Thailand on top of the charts too, Weerawish Narkprachar finished four under.

Hiroshi Hirahara Tai from Singapore sat second after Round 1 on three under and Indonesia's Amadeus Christian Susanto signed a -2 along with another Thai golfer Pongsapak Laopakdee.

Day 2 preview

Another day of captivating action is already underway.

Yesterday Philippines' world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo won the men's individual all around, and took silver in the team event with the Filipino team, later telling Olympics.com about how he's fully focused on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Today it's Aleah Finnegan's turn, she competed for the U.S. team for years and now represents the Philippines - she'll compete in the women's team and individual all-around competitions.

Here's a full gymnastics preview and schedule for these Games.

Swimming starts today too and we'll see seven gold medal finals, the biggest star at these Games is Singapore's Rio gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

Get a swimming preview and schedule here.

Women's volleyball, men's and women's football, badminton and golf also continue today.

Xin Chao!

Good morning and welcome to Day 2 of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.