Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan lead Filipino gymnastics squad at SEA Games in 2022

With competition underway in Vietnam for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, one of the marquee sports will be artistic gymnastics.

The competition will feature four-time world medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines. Yulo enters the competition after an up-and-down 2021.

On the women's side, fans of U.S. gymnastics will see a familiar face: Aleah Finnegan. The former U.S. national team member is making her debut for the Philippines in Hanoi.

Stars to watch: Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan

Yulo's tumultuous 2021 featured disappointment at the Olympic Games in Tokyo where he found himself on the outside looking in. He missed the final on the floor exercise, the event on which he was the reigning world champion, and came up just short of the medals on vault when he finished fourth.

A few months later, however, Yulo turned things around, winning the vault gold medal at the world championships and a silver on the parallel bars.

In Hanoi, he will be looking to lift his team to gold and use the event as a stepping stone for this year's World Championships where he hopes to be a contender in multiple events, including the all-around.

The men's field will also see a full team from Singapore, led by team captain Terry Tay.

Depending on the events she intends to compete, Finnegan could be the star of the women's field. The former U.S. national team member, turned collegiate standout at Louisiana State University, turned Filipino national team member is competing in her first international event since helping Team USA to gold at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Born in St. Louis in the United States, Finnegan's mother, Linabelle, was born and raised in the Philippines.

Gymnastics Association Philippines president Cynthia Carrion expects Finnegan to also represent the nation at the upcoming Asian Championships, a team qualifier for this year's world championships, according to an article from ABC CBN News.

The field will be without Malaysian Olympian Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, who announced her retirement from the sport. She won three gold medals at the 2019 SEA Games including the all-around crown.

Instead, Malaysia hopes that individual event standouts Tan Ing Yueh, vault, and Rachel Yeoh Li Wen, uneven bars, may be able to bring home medals from the competition.

Schedule

Below is the schedule for artistic gymnastics at the 2022 SEA Games. All times are local.

Friday, 13 May

10-18:30 - Men's team and all-around finals

Saturday, 14 May

10-18:30 - Women's team and all-around finals

Sunday, 15 May

14-17:00 - Men's floor exercise, pommel horse and still rings and women's vault and uneven bars apparatus finals

Monday, 16 May

14-17:00 - Men's vault, parallel bars and high bar and women's balance beam and floor exercise apparatus finals