Carlos Yulo: "I want to do something like Kohei Uchimura."

Sometimes missing out is the best motivation.

That appears to be the case of two-time world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, who keeps the memory of his fourth place finish on the vault at Tokyo 2020 top of mind as he prepares for a second Games at Paris 2024.

"Overall it was a good experience but I didn't do so well there, I was fourth in vault, I lost myself and that frustrates me, I want to do better and I think I can do better," Yulo told Olympics.com earlier Friday after winning all-around gold and team silver at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Two months after those Tokyo Games, Yulo had reset: winning vault gold and parallel bars silver at the world championships. He owns four world medals in total, having taken the first medal for his country, a bronze on floor, in 2018 and becoming the first Filipino gymnastics world champion on floor in 2019.

But his success at the worlds has not dulled his focus on achieving history at the Olympic Games.

"My whole mindset is connected to the Olympics," he said. "I don't want to repeat the same mistakes that I've done there, I want to do something like Kohei Uchimura, of course that's a really high target, but I want to be like one of them."

That desire sets Yulo's focus in the day-to-day training grind.

"Paris is my goal right now, every competition is connected to 2024, my whole mindset is like Olympics, what if today was the Olympics?"