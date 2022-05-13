SEA Games 2021 in 2022: Day one - live updates, results and schedules with Carlos Yulo in gymnastics, football, badminton, volleyball and so much more

Welcome to the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) which is set to showcase the best of Southeast Asian sport and culture.

After last night's spectacular Opening Ceremony it's showtime for the athletes today as the Games swing into action in earnest.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good overview of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Today's medal finals are headlined by the Philipinnes' world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo who'll compete in the men's team all around, and the individual all-around today.

Here's a full gymnastics preview and schedule for these Games.

Women's volleyball, men's and women's football, and badminton will also take centre stage today.

And with 3x3 basketball, dancesport, chess, golf, kickboxing, kurash (A type of Asian wrestling), muaythai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and wushu all happening, there's a lot to enjoy.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live stream

The official live stream is online for today's action, watch it right here, wushu is on right now, but this will change throughout the day.

And with 15 sports set to be streamed live over the course of the Games, we'll try and bring you everything that's happening, here's a table tennis stream, 3x3 basketball stream, and a tennis stream.

And the Malaysia v Philippines women's volleyball live stream is here.

12:15pm - Philippines' women's volleyball team get off to perfect start in Hanoi

The Filipina women's team defeat Malaysia in straight sets: 25-14, 25-20, 24-15.

They're aiming to go one better than the last SEA Games at home in Manila when they finished 4th.

11:30am - Golf: No Yuka Saso but plenty of rising stars to watch

Filipina golf phenom Yuka Saso isn't here in Hanoi, but there are plenty of names to keep an eye on.

23-year-old Ervin Chang is making his final SEA Games appearance before turning pro and 17-year-old Jeneath Wong are two promising Filipino golfers to keep an eye on.

There was bad news for Singapore when Justin Kuk missed out because of Covid.

11am - Medals spread at the SEA Games 2021

There has been a decent spread of medals so far with the hosts performing strongly already, but 10/11 nations have stepped up on a podium already.

10:30am - SEA Games 2022 results

While today is oficially Day 1 of competition competition actually began on 6 May.

We've had days of diving, football, silat and more already, and the first gold medal went to Malaysia's dive sensation Nur Dhabitah on 8 May.

Diving finished on Wednesday 11 May and Dhabitah won the final gold of the diving competition too, joining Malaysian national hero Pandelela Rinong in the 10m synchro.

This double-act led Malaysia to an impressive gold medal clean sweep, winning eight of eight gold medal finals.

This duo is aiming to dive together at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and you can feel the chemistry. Just look at the video below!

10am - SEA Games 2022 basketball 3x3 results

Some results coming in from the 3x3 matchups this morning.

Women:

Thailand 21-9 Singapore

Malaysia 21-02 Cambodia

Indonesia 19-18 Vietnam

Men:

Vietnam 22-11 Cambodia

Thailand 21-14 Malaysia

Singapore 21-15 Indonesia

Philippines 19-7 Cambodia

9:30am - Exclusive interview with Alyssa Valdez

Olympics.com had the pleasure of interviewing Alyssa Valdez yesterday, and she spoke about going for her first SEA Games, leaving the final of the Filipino (Pinoy) Big Brother show to play for her country here in Hanoi, her and boyfirend Kiefer Ravena's relationship rivalry, and much more.

Stay tuned, we'll publish part of that interview later today.

9am - What to watch today

We'll see medal finals in eight events today headlined by men's gymnastics where Yulo should shine.

Elsewhere badminton also shuttles into view today with the men's and women's team competition, find a preview, full schedule and stars to watch here.

Vietnam's men and women football teams play today too, the men are led by iconic South Korean coach Park Hang-seo and the women have just qualified for the country's first ever World Cup: Find a full women's football preview and schedule here.

Women's volleyball also begins today in Hanoi, look out for reigning champions Thailand led by the tireless Pleumjit Thinkaow and Filipina superstar Alyssa Valdez.

8:30am - Day 1 Schedule

Here's what's on today (All times local in Hanoi, Vietnam, UTC/GMT +7).

7:00 - Golf: Men's and women's singles Round 1

9:00 - Wushu: Preliminaries, final

9:00 - Sepak Takraw: Men's Regu, women's regu preliminaries

9:00 - Pentanque: men's / women's singles prelims and finals

9:00 - Pencak Silat: Tanding (Combat) qualifiers men's 60-65kg (Quarter-finals at 2pm)

10:00 - Gymnastics: Men's individual and team all-around qualifiers and final

10:00 - Tennis: Men's/women's teams Round 1

10:00 - Table tennis prelims

10:00 - Fencing: Men's single sabre, Women's single epee prelims and semi-final (Final at 4pm)

10:00 - Rowing: W4X, LM2X, M2X, W4-, LM4-, LW4X, W2-, LM4X finals

10:00 - Chess Round 5 (Round 6 at 3pm)

10:00 - Men's individual all-round qualifiers

10:00 - Esport: Team's Free Fire (Mobile) final

10:00 - Basketball 3x3

14:00 - Bodybuilding: men's up to 55kg

14:00 - Kurash 73kg men; 57kg, 70kg women

15:00 - Wushu: Sanshou (combat) men's 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg quarterfinals

15:00 - Esport: Free Fire and FIFA Oline 4 Semi-final

16:00 - Men's football Group A: Philippines - Indonesia

16:00 - Women's football Group B: Laos - Singapore

17:00 - Kickboxing: Full contact/Low kick Final

19:00 - Men's football Group A: Myanmar - Vietnam

19:00 - Women's football Group B: Thailand-Myanmar

Xin Chao!

Good morning and welcome to Day 1 of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.