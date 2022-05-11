Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah seal Malaysian diving clean sweep at the SEA Games 2021 in 2022

Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah won the final diving event of the SEA Games 2021 in 2022 (Postponed because of COVID) to complete an impressive clean sweep for Malaysia in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Victory in the women's 10m synchro on Wednesday (11 May) meant that eight out of eight gold medal finals went to Malaysian divers who asserted their dominance over the region once more.

Rinong and Dhabitah scored highest in all five dives posting 49.20, 48.90, 65.7, 64.32 and 64.32 for a total of 292.14 points to win ahead of Indonesia in second place and Vietnam in third.

Earlier in the day Malaysia's Syafiq Puteh won the 3m springboard to set the stage for Rinong and Dhabitah to bring in home.

Malaysia's diving team dominate at the SEA Games in 2022

It began with Nur Dhabitah on Sunday 8 May when she set the tone by winning the opening event - women's 1m springboard.

On the same day Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei topped the men's 3m synchro, with Ooi doubling down a day later and bagging another gold in the men's 1m springboard.

Monday also saw Malaysia ace the women's 3m synchro, Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Yin triumphing in Hanoi's My Dinh Aquatics Center.

Tuesday (10 May) saw the team strike gold again in the women's 3m springboard, this time with the Ng-Ong synchro team competing against each other, and it was a Malaysian 1-2 as Ng topped the scoreboard with Ong behind her in silver medal position.

The men's 10m synchro came last late on Tuesday afternoon with the Jelson Jabillin / Hanis Nazirul duo keeping the golden standard.

Puteh, Pandelela and Dhabitah saw it home on Wednesday.

Malaysia's diving future looks secure

The Vietnam SEA Games also gave us a little glimpse at Malaysia's next gen with divers like Ong Ker Ying and Kimberley Bong making their Southeast Asian games debuts.

Bong won a silver medal behind Dhabitah in the women's 1m springboard, while Ong goes home with gold and silver in her pocket.

And they weren't the only ones to prove themselves on the continental stage, Bertand Rhodict bagged bronze in the men's 1m springboard.

Malaysia's current world-beating squad has a golden glow, and the future might be even brighter.