Opening Ceremony lights up Hanoi in spectacular celebration of Southeast Asia as SEA Games officially begin

The SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) are officially open after a memorable Opening Ceremony in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

The Games came to life in a flourish of colour, dance and performance, all under the banner of the Games slogan 'For A Stronger Southeast Asia.'

Highlights included a beautiful lotus dance representing inspiration, aspiration, and strength, and the unveiling of 11 woodcut folk paintings accompanied by a dance.

They represent the diversity and unique cultural identity of each participating nation, a unifying dance aimed at strengthening regional friendship and solidarity.

The athletes' parade followed with representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

Flagbearers included diver Nur Dhabitah from Malaysia, the Philippines' pole vaulter EJ Obiena, Indonesian hurdler Emilia Nova, Singapore's pencat silat champ Sheik Farhan, and Vietnam fencer Vu Thanh An.

The Games were officially proclaimed open by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the flags hoisted high.

The torch ceremony set the flame alight, and let the Games begin.

SEA Games 2022 in full flow

While the Games officially opened today, the action began on May 6th with a number of competitions getting underway like football, diving, beach handball, and martial art pencak silat.

Malaysia's Nur Dhabitah claimed the first gold medal on offer in Hanoi on 8 May in the 1m springboard diving event and then won diving's last gold medal on offer too next to Malaysia's Olympic icon Pandelela Rinong as the Malays swept the diving golds.

Vietnam's men's and women's football teams have started strongly too, the men are led by legendary coach Park Hang-seo and the women are in search of a historic sixth SEA Games title, following up on their history-making first World Cup qualification.

And with Olympic gold medallists like the Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz, Singapore swim star Joseph Schooling, local hero Hoang Xuan Vinh, who won Vietnam's first ever Olympic gold in shooting, and Thailand's Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, expect some world-class action.

For a full event preview and schedule click here.

Here's a badminton preview and schedule and a women's football preview and schedule too.

Live stream SEA Games 2022

You can find live streaming and highlights on the SEA Games 31 Viet Nam 2021 YouTube channel, and on the official SEA Games 2021 Facebook page.

Some geo-restrictions may apply depending on where you are in the world, but you can follow all the action, live updates, news and exclusive interviews on Olympics.com and across our social channels @Olympics.