SEA Games 2022: Day four live updates - Joseph Schooling headlines swimming action, Yulo and Finnegan in gymnastics, badminton begins

By Ken Browne
It's day four of the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and it's set to be another blinder.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good idea of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Carlos Yulo and FilAm gymnast Aleah Finnegan have a final chance to add to their already impressive gymnastics SEA Games gold medal tallies today.

While Singapore's Rio gold medallist Joseph Schooling is after a staggering 28th SEA Games swimming gold medal, here's what to look out for from him in a full swimming preview and schedule.

And get ready for lots of badminton over the coming days, the teams event starts today, here's a preview, schedule and stars to watch.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live Stream: Day 4

Here's the official event YouTube page, and today's live stream for the event is below, keep an eye here for streams of different sports throughout the day:

9am - Badminton begins: Badminton SEA Games 2022 live stream

The teams competition shuttles badminton centre stage this morning and first up is the hosts against Malaysia in the women's doubles.

Vietnam's Hong/Hoai play Malaysia's G.P. Kee and Yap Ling in women's doubles.

Watch now, it's live streaming here.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Here are a few medal highlights from today's schedule:

Monday 16

  • 7 swimming medal events including women’s 200m free, 50m breast, 200m back and men’s 400m freestyle, 100m fly, 200m backstroke
  •  10 athletics medals including men’s and women’s 110m/100m hurdles and men’s/women’s 4x100m relay
  • Badminton: Men’s and women’s team finals
  • Men’s and women’s team finals
  • Esports: Team Arena of Valor and Team League of Legends
  • Gymnastics: 5 medals including men’s parallel bars, horizontal bars, and women’s beam and floor
  • 10 medals in Pencak silat

Chao boui sang!

Or good morning from Vietnam! And welcome to Day 4 of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.

