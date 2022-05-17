SEA Games in 2022: Day five - live updates: Olympic champ Apriyani Rahayu leads Indonesia in badminton semi-finals, Philippines-Indonesia serving up thriller women's volleyball

It's day five of the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and there's so much more to come.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good idea of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

We may see Singapore swim royalty Joseph Schooling race another relay today after his two-gold medal winning performance yesterday, he's after his 30th SEA Games gold.

Indonesia's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Apriyani Rahayu is in action today too as Indonesia take on Vietnam in the team badminton semi-finals.

Here's a full badminton SEA Games preview, schedule and stars to watch.

And with six swimming finals, seven in track and field, medals to be won in sepak takraw, muaythai, and wrestling, games in men's basketball and women's volleyball, there's a lot going on today.

Keep up right here, hit refresh for updates.

All times local in Hanoi.

LIVE!

SEA Games 2022 Live Stream: Day 5

Here's the official event YouTube page, and today's live stream for the event is below, keep an eye here for streams of different sports throughout the day:

1pm - Women's volleyball: Indonesia beat Philippines 3-1

It's victory for Indonesia after a match that was really close in parts, Indonesia ultimately proving too strong to win 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20.

12:20pm - Badminton teams: Putri KW wins!

Indonesia take a 2-1 lead in the tie after Putri KW defeats Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang 21-19, 16-21, 21-15.

12pm - Women's volleyball: The Philippines win set 2

All square now at one set each as the Philippines come back to win 25-21, game on!

Watch it live here.

11:45am - Team Badminton: Trang evens it up against Putri KW

Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang wins the second game against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani (Putri KW), it's another close match in a gripping tie with this match 1-1 and the tie 1-1 overall at the moment too.

11:45am - Women's volleyball: Indonesia edge first set

It's as tight and enthralling as it always is between these two teams.

Indonesia claim the first set 25-23.

Watch it live here.

11:30am - Team Badminton: Putri KW ahead for Indonesia

Indonesia's 19-year-old rising star Putri Kusuma Wardani (Putri KW) is delivering for Indonesia in her women's singles match.

Putri is a set up against local favourite Vu Thi Trang, and it's tight in the second with Trang 11-9 up at the interval.

Putri KW has won in Orleans, France, recently, and also has Czech Open 2021, Bangladesh International 2021, and Spain Masters 2021 wins next to her name.

Much is expected of this budding badminton star.

Watch it here on the official live stream.

11:15am - Badminton team semi-final: Apriyani Rahayu helps Indonesia level the score

Indonesia's women's doubles team made short work of their match, Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Ramadhanti too good for Vietnam's Khanh/Anh, defeating them in straight sets 21-3, 21-9.

It's great news for Olympic champ Rahayu who is just back from injury and looks to be moving well.

The tie is now Vietnam 1-1 Indonesia with women's singles up next.

11am - Women's volleyball: Philippines vs Indonesia

This women's volleyball crunch match just started, here's a live stream.

The Philippines are trying to get back on track after they lost in straight sets to 12-time straight champs Thailand.

This is a rematch of the bronze medal match at the 2019 SEA Games when Indonesia denied the Philippines a medal at home in Manila.

We spoke to the Filipina superstar outside hitter Alyssa Valdez here in Hanoi, here's the first part of the interview with the second coming later today!

10:30am - Badminton: Vietnam v Indonesia women's doubles

It's Khanh/Anh vs. Rahayu/Ramadhanti in the women's doubles next, watch it here on the live stream.

10:05am - Vietnam defeat Indonesia in the morning opener

With a partisan crowd cheering on every shot the first match turned into a three-set thrill with Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh defeating Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Linh is Vietnam's highest seeded player and her final shot was a thing of beauty, a gossamer touch close in that clipped the net and dropped over, with the crowd on their feet... The roar!

The noise here is deafening as the local Vietnamese crowd get right behind their team, the local fans' support of this event really has been impressive - packed venues and vocal fans.

9:30am - Badminton live stream Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung vs Nguyen Thuy Linh (Vietnam)

There's a cracker of a women's singles game going on in a packed and pumping Bac Giang Gymnasium as part of the teams competition.

The locals are right behind Linh with the game locked at one set each.

Watch the live stream here.

9am - Preview

Headliners and aspiring Olympians will give their all today again, we're waiting for confirmation that Singapore's Olympic history-maker Joseph Schooling is going to swim for a 30th SEA Games swimming gold medal today.

We have confirmed that he won't race in any more individual events in Hanoi, but there are some relays that he could take part in.

Here's a pre-Games swimming preview and schedule.

Teams Badminton begins this morning and runs all day, Indonesia are in action against hosts Vietnam.

Here's a preview, schedule and stars to watch in Hanoi.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Plenty!

Here are a few medal highlights from today's schedule:

Tuesday 17

6 swimming medals including women’s 400m free, women’s 50m butterfly, 100m back and men’s 50m back, 200m breast, 4x200m

7 athletics medals including women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 400m hurdles and 10000m, heptathlon

1 Muaythai final

2 Sepak Takraw finals

6 medals in Greco Roman wrestling

Good morning Vietnam!

Sorry.

Couldn't resist. Welcome to Day 5 of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.