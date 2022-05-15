SEA Games 2021 in 2022: Day three live updates - Joseph Schooling headlines big day of swimming 

Day three at the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and there's a lot to look forward to.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good overview of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Joseph Schooling is the big name in action today, Singapore's first ever Olympic gold medallist is out to add to his 27 (27!) SEA Games gold medal haul.

And there's so much more going on too, here's a full swimming preview and schedule, women's football results and schedule, a badminton preview, and everything that happened yesterday on Day 2.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live Stream: Day 3

Here's the official event YouTube page, and today's live stream for the event is below, keep an eye here for streams of different sports throughout the day:

10:30am - Joseph Schooling SEA Games 2022

With Schooling currently serving his mandatory two-year military service, he hasn't been able to take part in qualifiers, meaning we may only see him in the relay competitions.

More to follow on this.

10am - Schooling disqualified with Singapore from men's 4x100 relay

Singapore came first in the 4x100 men's freestyle relay event yesterday with Schooling in the pool, but they were later disqualified because of a false start.

Joseph Schooling, Mikkel Lee, Quah Zheng Wen and Jonathan Tan finished first with a time of three minutes, 17.19 seconds.

The Singaporean quartet were in the middle of post-race interviews when they found out.

Malaysia and the Philippines were also disqualified, leaving Vietnam (3:21.810) to take the gold, with Indonesia (3:24.090) and Thailand (3:24.280) completing the podium according to the official results.

9:30am - Schooling doesn't swim in 50m butterfly

Schooling wasn't in the pool this morning at the 50m butterfly, one of the events he usually takes part in, but two Singaporeans topped the event in his stead.

Top three in the men's heat were:

Mikkel Jun Jie Lee (SIN) 23.800 Tzen Wei Teong (SIN) 23.360 Glenn Victor Sutanto (INA) 24.230

What's happening on Day 3 - Preview

Another jam-packed day of world-class sport awaits today, here are the medal finals up on day three:

Swimming: Seven medal events including men’s 100m free, 50m butterfly, 400m IM, women’s 800m free, 50m back, 200m breast.

Seven medal events including men’s 100m free, 50m butterfly, 400m IM, women’s 800m free, 50m back, 200m breast. Athletics: Eight medal events including women’s high jump, 400m, 3000m steeplechase and men’s long jump, 400m and 5000m.

Eight medal events including women’s high jump, 400m, 3000m steeplechase and men’s long jump, 400m and 5000m. Golf: Men’s and women’s individual medals decided

Men’s and women’s individual medals decided Mountain bike: Two medal events

Two medal events Gymnastics: Medal events in men’s floor, pommel, ring and women’s vault, uneven bars

Medal events in men’s floor, pommel, ring and women’s vault, uneven bars 12 medals in Wushu

We'll see gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo in action again today in the men's competition, with USA turned Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan also in action.

On Day 1 Yulo won the men's all-around individual and Finnegan had an emotional win yesterday competing in Filipino colours for the first time.

Good morning and welcome to Day 3 of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.