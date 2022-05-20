SEA Games in 2022: Day eight Friday 20 May - live updates: Hidilyn Diaz headlines big day in Vietnam

It's day eight, Friday 20 May at the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and the flame is burning bright.

Today another Olympic champion headlines a day stacked with world-class athletes and gold-medal finals.

The Philippines first ever Olympic gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz is out to retain her SEA Games -55kg crown today, and there's much much more coming up in today's schedule.

Including badminton singles and doubles quarter-finals, gold medals in table-tennis, futsal finals, beach volleyball fainals and more.

Stay up to the minute with it all right here, hit refresh for updates.

All times local in Hanoi.

LIVE!

SEA Games 2022 Live Streams: Day 8

Here's the official event YouTube page, keep an eye here for streams of different events throughout the day.

There's a badminton stream here with quarter-finals today, the Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang medals will be decided today, here's a live stream.

9am - Badminton live stream

Badminton quarter-finals streaming live from Hanoi right here:

8:45am - Badminton schedule

There's a lot of badminton today with men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles quarter-finals happening.

Badminton talk has the Indonesian schedule here:

8:30am - Day 8 Preview and schedule

Headlining today's action-packed day of sport is Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who will be favourite to capture the weightlifting -55kg title that she won last time 'round in Manila.

But the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist isn't taking anything for granted:

“Everyone of us can win a gold medal and I can’t cite names because all of us are doing our best to perform at the highest level,” Diaz told Filipino outlet Inquirer.net, and when asked to make a prediction she said:

“I can’t make any prediction since all the athletes are capable of winning a gold medal.”

There are gold medal finals in table-tennis, futsal and beach volleyball today too.

And the badminton singles and doubles quarter-finals have some big names like Indonesian gold medallist Apriyani Rahayu, Singaporean world champion Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles.

Loh is is after a first elusive SEA Games gold, he was runner up in Manila to Lee Zii Jia at the last edition of these Games. With the Malaysian at the Thai Open, Loh is favourite for most.

Badminton is set to to serve up another treat from 9am thins morning in the Bac Giang Gymnasium, get a full badminton preview here.

We'll see plenty of uchi-gari's, ippon's and waza-ari's in today's judo finals beginning at 1pm: Men's -60kg, -66kg, women's -52kg, all happening the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.

Find the full schedule on the official event website here.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Plenty!

Here the medal highlights from today's schedule:

Friday 20

Two road cycling medals

Esport: Team Mobile Legends: Bang Bang final

Men’s/women’s futsal finals

Men’s / Women’s singles table tennis finals

Men’s / Women’s beach volleyball final

4 weightlifting medals

Morning!

Welcome to day eight of the 31st SEA Games as Hanoi keeps the show on the road with just three days left to go.

We're at the business end of competition and the medal finals are coming thick and fast, get live updates in real time from our team on the ground in Vietnam.

Hit refresh for all the latest.