SEA Games in 2022: Day seven 19 May - live updates Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew star

It's day seven of the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) and it's another day of Olympic-quality sport.

Here's a full preview of the event which will give you a good idea of what's going on and the stars of these Games to watch out for.

Today badminton singles swings into action, there are six swimming finals, women's football semi-finals, seven medals up for grabs in track and field, wrestling finals, games in men's basketball and women's volleyball and much more, there's a lot to enjoy.

All times local in Hanoi.

SEA Games 2022 Live Streams: Day 7

Here's the official event YouTube page, keep an eye here for streams of different events throughout the day.

10:30am - Athletics: Gold for Indonesia in women's marathon

Indonesia's Odekta Naibaho Elvina powers to gold in 2:55,28, Christine Hallasgo from the Philippines is second stopping the clock at 2:56.07, and it's bronze for Vietnam's Ngoc Hoa Hoang Thi who recorded a time of 2:57.35.

10:05am - SEA Games badminton live stream 19/5

Singles, doubles, it's all happening this morning, live stream above.

10am - Badminton order of play

Here's what time the Indonesian badminton players are up today.

9:45am - Esports schedule and live stream

Esports has had huge interest here in Hanoi with hundreds of thousands of people streaming the contest live, here's what's coming up today:

9:30am - Athletics: Marathon gold for Vietnam!

We had an 5am start to the marathon this morning, the temperatures are around 27/28 degrees now in Hanoi with humidity about 73%.

Host hero Thanh Hoang Nguyen handled the conditions best and came home in 2:25.08 to claim gold, Indonesia's Agus Prayoyo clocked 2:25.38 to seal silver, and bronze went to Tony Ah-Thit Payne in 2:26.40.

8am - Day 6 Preview and schedule

Headlining today's action Thailand's Tokyo 2020 Taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit, look out for her in the 49kg category in the afternoon session starting 2pm.

The men's football semi-finals are as follows:

Thailand - Indonesia (4pm)

Vietnam - Malaysia (7pm)

Here's a full preview of the men's football semi-finals.

Badminton singles will be a fascinating watch too, Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew is after his first elusive SEA Games gold, he was runner up in Manila to Lee Zii Jia at the last edition of these Games.

Badminton to serve up a treat from 9am thins morning in the Bac Giang Gymnasium, get a full badminton preview here.

We'll see four judo finals today in men's -73kg, -90kg, and in women's -63kg, -57kg, action starts at 1pm in the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.

Swimming finals start at 6pm, and the men's and women's marathons and race walks happen today in the morning.

8:30am - What's happening today at the 2022 SEA Games?

Here are a few medal highlights from today's schedule:

Thursday 19

6 swimming medals including men’s 800m free, 50m free, 200m fly, women’s 100m breast, 100m fly, 4x200m free

5 archery medals

4 athletics medals in women’s and men’s marathon, 20km race walk

2 road cycling medals

3 weightlifting medals

6 freestyle wrestling medals

Welcome to day six of SEA Games fun in Hanoi, stay with us for all the latest news, interviews, results and live updates.