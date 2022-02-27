Priska Nufer claims first ever World Cup win at Crans Montana downhill 

Priska Nufer won the Crans Montana downhill on Sunday 27 February).

The Swiss 30-year-old skier gave the home fans plenty to celebrate as she clinched her first ever World Cup race. podium finish.

Wearing bib number two, Nufer clocked a time of 1:29.93 time, and no-one else could do it faster.

This was the second downhill in two days. Yesterday's winner Ester Ledecka had her speed skis on again, the Beijing 2022 Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom champion was second, just 0.11 from Nufer's winning time.

Italy's Sofia Goggia (+0.23) finished third and Beijing Olympic downhill champ Corinne Suter (+0.27) was fourth.

It's a massive milestone for Nufer who has had six top-10 World Cup finishes in her career prior to today's race.

Nufer sat in the leader's chair for a long time looking on nervously as an absolutely stacked field came down the hill after her.

That list included Switzerland's Super G gold medallist Lara Gut Behrami and combined winner Michelle Gisin, but Nufer saw off contender after contender to keep the thousands of Swiss flags waving as the party was only just getting started.

"It's really hard to find the right words because last time January was so tough for me I had corona and to find my energy back... Now I'm on the podium and in Switzerland, ya, it's so crazy," Nufer said after her big win.

So what was it like to claim a first World Cup win on home soil?

"Wow that's... Ya, I really can find no words for this because it was... ya, so great."

Conny Huetter crashes out

The party was put on pause after yesterday's third-placed skier Cornelia Huetter suffered a bad crash on the final jump before the finish line.

The Austrian looked on for a second podium in two days but came off that final jump sideways and smashed into the snow losing a ski and sliding over the finish line.

Luckily she was on her feet after some medical attention and appeared in the spectators area later with her nose and chin bandaged.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova level on overall standings

So how did this downhill double action affect the standings?

Sofia Goggia stays top of the downhill charts on 482 points with Corinne Suter second on 407 and Ramona Siebenhofer third on 311.

So no change to the top three but rocketing into fourth place is Ester Ledecka who's suddenly a downhill threat after her performance over two days on Crans Montana.

She has 303 points and is ahead of Miriam Puchner on 296.

And things are looking very exciting in the overall as Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are dead level on 1026 points each.

Vlhova finished 16th in Crans Montana to take her level with Shiffrin and with the two likely to face of next week, there's a lot to look forward to.