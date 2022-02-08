Ester Ledecka thanks coach and community after Beijing 2022 snowboard win

Not content with becoming the first woman to win gold medals in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Ester Ledecka made history once again on Tuesday (8 February) at Beijing 2022.

The Czech superstar successfully defended her parallel giant slalom snowboard title on the slopes of the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, and told Olympics.com afterwards it wasn't as simple as she made it look.

"It didn't feel so easy, I was just trying to do my routine, do what I was training for and it worked. It's not always [possible] that you can do it exactly like you trained for it. But I did it."

Ledecka said she had been enjoying music from rock legends AC/DC and Jimi Hendrix ahead of races that the Czech rider dominated throughout.

Gold medallist Ester Ledecka of Team Czech Republic Picture by GETTY IMAGESMaja Hitij/Getty Images

Training to defend an Olympic title in one sport is hard enough, but Ledecka came into the Beijing Games determined to try and retain both her snowboard and alpine skiing crowns. She was full of praise for those who helped her claim a third Olympic gold.

"I was so proud of myself for my team. They did an amazing job with me, and my snowboard coach Justin Reiter. He's an amazing coach and he made a big step forward with me."

Coach Reiter, himself an Olympian in the sport from 2014, had plenty of praise for the multi-talented Czech star.

"For an athlete to dominate so well, as she does in one sport is amazing. The fact that she's going to compete in another sport. These sports aren't similar. They're completely different. They're doing like tennis and golf," the American said.

Justin Reiter, coach to Ester Ledecka

"It's kind of hard to explain because I don't think it's ever been done. And then she just did it again. She’s an amazing individual and I couldn't be more blessed to work with a stronger or more passionate athlete."

Double threat impresses her coach

Reiter had particular praise for how Ledecka has performed at reduced-capacity venues during the Covid pandemic, and still came out on top at the Winter Olympics.

"It’s a tribute to Ester's mental strength, without people in the stands, without an audience, without that energy of the crowd. So it's a very awkward feeling when you're out there because it is awkwardly quiet and you kind of have to check yourself to realise that it is the Olympic Championship. So, I couldn't be more proud of her ability to show just pure resilience and focus."

Ledecka: "Very nice" to see the snowboard community again

Just like four years ago, in PyeongChang, Ledecka is doubling up with alpine skiing in Beijing too. She'll be heading to the mountains of Yanqing for the women's super G, but shared with Olympics.com how the snowboard community feel helped her in China.

"It's really special. It's different to the skiing community. And it's more honest, or at least it seems!

"It is still competitive because we are doing the sport and it is an individual sport and we are all in for ourselves, you know, fighting…. But I'm also happy to be back and see all these guys because I have more friends in snowboard… Especially from the boys. So very nice to see them again."

When to watch Ledecka in alpine skiing at Beijing 2022

Having completed three parts of a possible quadruple across two Winter Olympic editions, Ester Ledecká competes again in the women's super G event at Beijing 2022 on 11th February at 11am China Standard Time.