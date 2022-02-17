Medals update: Michelle Gisin goes back-to-back for gold in women's Alpine combined

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland found the best all-around form on the day in the women’s Alpine skiing combined event, overcoming a slow downhill finish to make up time in the slalom portion and claim her second-straight Olympic gold medal in the event.

The Swiss racer adds the repeat gold to the bronze medal she already won here in the women’s Super-G event.

Fellow Swiss skier Wendy Holdener made a step-up from the bronze she won at the PyeongChang 2018 combined event -- and Federica Brignone finished up with the bronze medal (a first-ever women's Olympic Alpine combined medal for an Italian).

Gisin, sitting twelfth after the downhill section, dominated the gates in the slalom portion – which was contested under slate-grey skies and falling snow.

She finished with a combined time of 2:25.67 to seal her second straight Olympic gold in the event.

Her teammate Holdener, who finished in second in 2:26.72, also used her prowess in the slalom portion to haul herself back from an 11th-place finish in the downhill. She adds the day's haul to the bronze she already won in the women's slalom here in Beijing.

Brignone, who took the bronze with a combined time of 2:27.52, had finished eighth after the earlier downhill section -- as all three of the podium placers earned their medals in the slalom section of the race.

It was a day that saw Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin suffer once again on the slalom course.

After finishing a respectable fifth in the downhill section of the race – riding on a pair of skis borrowed from silver medal winner in the individual downhill, Sofia Goggia of Italy – the two-time American gold medal-winner skied out after looking to have regained her rhythm in the early gates.

"I haven't seen the video but I think that I actually had a really good start and got into my tempo, my rhythm, quite well," Shiffrin said. "I had good speed and I was moving the right way and I got just too stacked up in the double hairpin."

It was the third time at these Games that Shiffrin skied out in a slalom run – failing to finish in her favourite events (slalom and giant slalom) before taking 18th in her first-ever attempt at an Olympic downhill.

The women’s combined event closes the women’s individual Alpine skiing events here at Beijing 2022.

Women’s Alpine combined results

1 - Michelle Gisin (SUI) 2:25.67

(SUI) 2:25.67 2 - Wendy Holdener (SUI) 2:26.72

(SUI) 2:26.72 3 - Federica Brignone (ITA) 2:27.52

More to follow...