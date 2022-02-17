Medals update: Michelle Gisin goes back-to-back for gold in women's Alpine combined

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland defended the gold she won at PyeongChang 2018 in the women’s Alpine skiing combined event here in Yanqing -- and was followed onto the podium by teammate Wendy Holdener (silver) and Italian Federica Brignone (bronze). 

By Jonah Fontela
Alpine Skiing
Michelle GISIN
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland found the best all-around form on the day in the women’s Alpine skiing combined event, overcoming a slow downhill finish to make up time in the slalom portion and claim her second-straight Olympic gold medal in the event.

The Swiss racer adds the repeat gold to the bronze medal she already won here in the women’s Super-G event.

Fellow Swiss skier Wendy Holdener made a step-up from the bronze she won at the PyeongChang 2018 combined event -- and Federica Brignone finished up with the bronze medal (a first-ever women's Olympic Alpine combined medal for an Italian).

Gisin, sitting twelfth after the downhill section, dominated the gates in the slalom portion – which was contested under slate-grey skies and falling snow.

She finished with a combined time of 2:25.67 to seal her second straight Olympic gold in the event.

Her teammate Holdener, who finished in second in 2:26.72, also used her prowess in the slalom portion to haul herself back from an 11th-place finish in the downhill. She adds the day's haul to the bronze she already won in the women's slalom here in Beijing.

Brignone, who took the bronze with a combined time of 2:27.52, had finished eighth after the earlier downhill section -- as all three of the podium placers earned their medals in the slalom section of the race.

It was a day that saw Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin suffer once again on the slalom course.

After finishing a respectable fifth in the downhill section of the race – riding on a pair of skis borrowed from silver medal winner in the individual downhill, Sofia Goggia of Italy – the two-time American gold medal-winner skied out after looking to have regained her rhythm in the early gates.

"I haven't seen the video but I think that I actually had a really good start and got into my tempo, my rhythm, quite well," Shiffrin said. "I had good speed and I was moving the right way and I got just too stacked up in the double hairpin."

It was the third time at these Games that Shiffrin skied out in a slalom run – failing to finish in her favourite events (slalom and giant slalom) before taking 18th in her first-ever attempt at an Olympic downhill.

The women’s combined event closes the women’s individual Alpine skiing events here at Beijing 2022.

Women’s Alpine combined results

  • 1 - Michelle Gisin (SUI) 2:25.67
  • 2 - Wendy Holdener (SUI) 2:26.72
  • 3 - Federica Brignone (ITA) 2:27.52

