Medals update: Lara Gut-Behrami makes Swiss history with gold in women’s Super-G

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was the fastest skier in the women’s Alpine skiing women’s Super-G event at these Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Her time of 1:13.51 at the National Alpine Skiing Centre was enough to see the 2021 world champion take her third Olympic medal and her first-ever gold.

"I had no strategy at all. I just tried to ski," Gut-Behrami said of her new relaxed attitude on the slopes that seems to the paying off handsomely. "This is what has always been a little bit of a problem in the past -- thinking what to do and what to do better. Now I just try and ski.

"I love super-G, I told myself it's not a different course to lots I have skied before," the 30-year-old added. "I was so nervous in the finish someone would come faster. I am trying to enjoy it, but I think I am going to need a few more days to understand what is going on."

Mirjam Puchner of Austria nabbed the silver after finishing 1:13.73 and Swiss Michelle Gisin, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Alpine combined champion, scooped the bronze with a time of 1:13.81 on a day of impressive skiing and unexpected results.

"I am speechless," said silver winner Puchner. "I never thought I could do this because super-G was always a little bit difficult for me, but today I had a good feeling."

"It's an amazing hill. I really like it, I liked it the first time I touched the snow yesterday and I skied over the rollers," said Gisin after picking up her bronze. "It's awesome to ski. I just tried to go for it and not look back.

"The hundredths were on my side today," she added about the tight difference between her and fourth-place finisher Tamara Tippler of Austria.

Pre-event favourites Ester Ledecka and Federica Brignone of Italy finished in fifth and seventh respectively

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin – after skiing out of both of her previous events here in Beijing – finished the course in the Super-G.

Shiffrin back in the saddle

Her ninth-place result isn’t enough for a spot on the podium, but it shows the heart and spirit of the two-time Olympic gold medal-winner and one of the top women’s Alpine skiers of all time.

"First of all it feels pretty incredible to get past the fourth or fifth gate on the hill [laughs], but I also wasn’t skiing to finish," Shiffrin said after the race. "I was pushing and I was skiing good turns, strong turns, and it’s about where I should be or even a little bit better with no practice in the event."

The next women’s Alpine finals are on Tuesday 15 February with the much-anticipated downhill.

Women’s Alpine skiing Super-G results