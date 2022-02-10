Power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde support each other in Beijing

Not many athletes competing at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have someone to lean on who knows exactly what they’re going through.

That's what makes the support Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde give to one another so special.

The 29-year-old Kilde is having a banner Games. Medal less in his first two appearances at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, he’s picked up two podium finishes in Beijing. He first took bronze in the Super-G, then followed up with silver in the combined, much to his girlfriend's delight.

A tale of two Games

But the Olympic power couple are having vastly different experiences at these Games.

Shiffrin, the two-time Olympic gold medallist and 74-time World Cup winner, came to Beijing with high expectations and an ambitious schedule which could include as many as six races.

Her first two races, the giant slalom and slalom, have had similar endings, as the American missed gates early and recorded two shock DNFs.

Her third race, the Super G, is scheduled for Friday, 11 February at 11:00 local time (22:00 EST on Thursday).

As Shiffrin received an outpouring of support following her first two races, none, perhaps, was more meaningful than from Kilde.

"When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying: “she has lost it”, “she can’t handle the pressure” or “what happened?”… Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does!” he wrote in a post featuring a photo of Shiffrin sitting, distraught on the mountain after her slalom mishap.

He continued, “It’s a part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in the sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back.. It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!!”

The post clearly touched Shiffrin, as she responded on Twitter.

“My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in a way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me,” she wrote.

Stronger together: Shiffrin, Kilde connect at critical moment

Shiffrin and Kilde have been romantically linked since early 2021 and made their first public appearance together in October.

Their relationship came at a critical moment for both with Shiffrin grieving the tragic and sudden death of her father, while Kilde was recovering from a career-threatening injury.

"He got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad's accident and this time we just never stopped chatting," the Vail-native skier said.

And the support has been mutual: "We're both just trying to help the other navigate that and feel supported," the American added.

That’s never been more important than in Beijing.