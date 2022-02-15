Medals update: Switzerland's Corinne Suter masters Beijing slopes for Alpine skiing women's downhill gold

Switzerland's Corinne Suter soared to victory at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre to win the Beijing 2022 Alpine skiing women's downhill gold medal.

The Swiss reigning world champion was untouchable at the top of the leaderboard, with her time of 1:31.87 some 0.16 seconds faster than Italian Sofia Goggia who won silver.

Goggia, the PyeongChang 2018 downhill champion and current overall World Cup leader, only just recovered from injury in time to compete in the event. She showed no signs of rust, setting a rapid time of 1:32.03 on her run to put herself in pole position. However, just as victory looked within touching distance for the Italian, Suter showed immense skill to take the lead and with it the Olympic title.

At one point, it had looked as if Italian skiers might sweep the podium, with Goggia leading a top three that also included Nadia Delago and Elena Curtoni.

However, you can never count out the Swiss team - medal winners in every women's Alpine event at Beijing 2022 - as Suter's sensational ski put an end to those Italian hopes as they settled for silver (Goggia) and bronze (Delago).

