Pamela Rosa pips Rayssa Leal to 2021 Street League Skateboarding Super Crown title 

Pamela Rosa has been crowned 2021 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown champion after she nailed a couple of breathtaking final tricks on Sunday (11 November) in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was another dominant day for the Brazilian skaters with Rosa's compatriot Rayssa Leal claiming second. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist looked set for victory until Rosa showed nerves of steel to take the competition at the death.

In an star-studded field, the sport's first-ever Olympic champion NISHIYA Momiji completed the podium in third.

Rosa could hardly believe what just happened when she spoke into the SLS microphones interview after her victory was confirmed on 21.8 points, clear of Brazilian Olympic teammate Leal on 19.2, with Nishiya 19.1.

"I'm so happy to be here, it's so hard, the first try, relief for me, thank you so much, thank you Jacksonville!"

Rosa edges Rayssa with final two tricks

Rayssa Leal has started her season on fire winning the first two events on the SLS tour in Salt Lake City in August and then at Lake Havasu in Arizona on Halloween.

In Arizona Leal won with a score of 19.2 and when she reached that exact score in Jacksonville it looked like victory was hers once more.

A beautiful back Smith grind and a nice back rail had Leal on top heading into the final four with Nishiya second, the very impressive Samarria Brevard third and Rosa scraping into the last tricks in fourth place.

But when Leal, Nishiya and Samarria all wiped out on their last two attempts, Rosa saved the best for last.

An all-guns-blazing high speed gap out to lip side gave her 7.7 on her first trick, firing her from fourth to first place.

Then a mind-blowing gap out Smith grind at full speed for 8.1 - the highest score of the day - sealed the deal for Rosa with that unbeatable overall score of 21.8.

Joy for Rosa, and joy for Brazil's growing legion of skateboard fans as Brazil took over the top two podium places.

2021 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown World Championship Results:

Pamela Rosa (BRA) 21.8 Rayssa Leal (BRA) 19.2 Nishiya Momiji (JAP) 19.1 Samarria Brevard 18.6

More to follow...