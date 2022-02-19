Mikaela Shiffrin competes in final alpine event at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Mikaela Shiffrin will be soon in action in the mixed team parallel, the last event in the alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event was delayed by a day due to the windy conditions on the 'Rainbow' course at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre. It's due to start shortly, at 09:00 local time in China (02:00 CET, 17:00 PST on Saturday).

This competition represents the American's final shot at earning a medal at these Games after she failed to do in her previous five individual races.

Alpine Team Event format

Shiffrin will represent Team USA along with AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, River Radamus, and Luke Winters (Each team may include up to six skiers).

15 teams will race in a knock-out format with four skiers - two men and two women - taking on four skiers from another nation in a parallel slalom competition.

Two competitors will ski at the same time, side by side, on two identical courses in a head-to-head race, with each winner scoring a point for the team. If the score is 2-2, the team with the best aggregate time wins.

Team USA will challenge Slovakia in Heat 6. If they go through, they will face the winner of Italy v. ROC in the 1/4 Finals

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the mixed team parallel slalom at Beijing 2022

A course worker stands in the wind prior to the start of the Mixed Team Parallel event on Saturday 19 February. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin's individual event results at Beijing 2022

Giant Slalom on 7 February: DNF in first run.

Slalom on 9 February: DNF in first run.

Super G on 11 February: 9th.

Downhill on 15 February: 18th.

Combined on 17 February: 5th in the downhill, DNF in the slalom leg.

Mikaela Shiffrin final event schedule at Beijing 2022

Mixed team parallel - medal event - Sunday 20 February

09:22 (China Standard Time) 1/8 Finals, against Slovakia in Heat 6.

in Heat 6. 09:51 1/4 Finals in Heat 3

10:15 1/2 Finals in Heat 2

10:28 Small Final

10:37 Big Final

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin race

Shiffrin's message for people targeted by haters: 'Keep on going'

On Friday (18 February) Shiffrin took to social media to explain why she previously posted a series of ugly comments directed at her.

"My post last night was not actually intended for the haters, it was intended for those people who are getting hate," she said in a video.

"I truly believe that if you try to address the haters by hating on the haters, it really only continues to spread hate, and it doesn’t fix the problem," continued the American, who was targeted by detractors after failing to win an individual medal from the five events she competed in at Beijing 2022.

"The haters are there because they decided they want to hate you, and you’re really not going to do anything to make them stop hating you, so you really might as well not waste your energy on that.

"That message was for you guys. To get up, and to keep going. To get out of bed the next day, even though you’re getting these messages that make you feel awful." - Mikaela Shiffrin to people experiencing hate messages

Shiffrin closed her video with more words of encouragement:

"I think a lot of you have that fire in you, so you just go for it. Don’t send messages to your haters. They don’t deserve your time being wasted on them. You just spread the message to the next person who’s getting hate."

Iga Swiatek in support of Shiffrin

There’s been an outpouring of support for Shiffrin over the last few days.

Tennis star Iga Swiatek, who has been a long-time admirer of the two-time Olympic champion, has joined a long list of athletes, including gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, who sent messages of encouragement for the skier.

In a video message, via Discovery Eurosport, the 20-year-old said: "Hi Mikaela. I know these must be tough moments for you but really you should remember how hugely inspirational you are for all of us. Not only as an athlete but as a person.

"These are not just empty words, you know that and I know that. You also inspired me and I’m really grateful to have an opportunity to chat with you and talk to you and to meet you someday when Covid is gone.

"I really hope you’re going to keep going and keep being as strong as you are because you’re doing great."