Mixed team parallel event at Beijing 2022 Olympics: Preview, schedule & stars to watch

The mixed team parallel is the last competition in the alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event, which made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, is scheduled on Saturday (19 February) at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre, with the first stages starting at 11:00 local time (4:00 CET, 19:00 PST on Friday)

16 teams will race in a knock-out format with four skiers - two men and two women - taking on four skiers from another nation in a parallel slalom competition.

Two competitors will ski at the same time, side by side, on two identical courses in a head-to-head race, with each winner scoring a point for the team. If the score is 2-2, the team with the best aggregate time wins. Each team may include up to six skiers.

Teams will be announced on Friday (18 February) and entries can be submitted by 17:00.

The first team event was held at the 2005 World championships in Bormio, Italy. Since 2006 this competition has been regularly contested at the World Cup finals.

Four years ago Switzerland won the inaugural Olympic team event, with Austria claiming silver, and Norway completing an all-European podium

Mixed team parallel event at Beijing 2022: Nations to watch

Switzerland: They are the defending Olympic champions and gold medallist at the 2019 world championships in Are.

Austria: Silver medallists both at PyeongChang 2018 and at the 2019 worlds They are led by parallel giant slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger.

Norway: They are the reigning world champions at, and they were also on the podium four years ago in PyeongChang.

Sweden: They medalled in five of the last six world championships (Bronze in 2011, 2015, 2017, silver in 2013, 2021).

Germany: They won bronze at the 2021 Worlds in Cortina.

United States: All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, who has a last chance of medalling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The American becomes the second woman after Petra Vlhova in 2018 to race in a record six events at the Winter Olympics.

Italy: World bronze medallists in 2019, the Italians will field a strong team including three-time Olympic medallist Federica Brignone and world medallists Marta Bassino and Luca De Aliprandini.

France: The 2017 world champions can count on Mathieu Faivre and Tessa Worley, who won gold and bronze respectively in the parallel event at the last World championships in Cortina.