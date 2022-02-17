Mikaela Shiffrin in women's alpine combined at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Mikaela Shiffrin is competing in the women's Alpine combined event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 over the next few hours.

The skiers first take to the downhill course in Yanqing, starting at 10:30am China Standard Time (18:30 in Los Angeles).

They then compete in a slalom race at 14:00 local time, where the medals will be decided.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has won 47 of her 73 career World Cups in slalom, giving her the record for most wins in a single discipline by a female skier (the previous record held by USA teammate Lindsey Vonn, who tallied 43 wins in downhill).

Shiffrin also took part in the individual downhill event in China, the first time she has competed in the discipline at a Winter Olympics.

She has struggled for form at these Games, with her best result a ninth-place finish in the super-G. However, if the 26-year-old wins gold at Beijing 2022, she will become the all-time leader in gold medals in US Alpine skiing history.

Mikaela Shiffrin Schedule - Women's combined at Beijing 2022- 17 February

Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

10:30 - 12:00 (Beijing time)

Women's Alpine Combined Slalom - medal event

14:00 - 15:19 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin race

