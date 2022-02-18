Simone Biles backs Mikaela Shiffrin after criticism: 'I know this all too well'

Gymnastics' superstar Simone Biles expressed her empathy for Mikaela Shiffrin after the American skier emotionally reacted to critics on social media.

Following a third 'Did Not Finish' result at Beijing 2022 during the combined event, Shiffrin posted an heartfelt note on social media to call out and silence her detractors, explaining that she will continue to get up and come back because she loves her sport.

Biles endured similar criticism when she withdrew mid-session from the team final event at Tokyo 2020.

"I know this all too well, I'm sorry you're experiencing this, people suck..." American seven-time Olympic medallist Biles wrote in the comments.

The most decorated gymnast in history told Shiffrin that haters and critics just need a reason to complain, regardless of what you do: "Damned if you do, damned if you don't," she wrote.

After her words of encouragement, Biles expressed her support ahead of Saturday's mixed team parallel, Shiffrin's final event at this Winter Olympic Games:

"Just remember how AMAZING you are, we're all cheering for you, proud of you, love&support you," she commented.

"Go kick some ass saturday! But most importantly, embrace the moment. Have fun (heart) love ya!!!," the 24-year-old concluded her post.

It's not the first time that Biles has posted her support of Shiffrin: she posted three hearts on social media when the six-time world champion failed to finish her second event in a row by skiing out of the women's slalom.

"I never knew humans could be so kind," the alpine legend said afterwards. Last summer Shiffrin invited Biles to "keep whipping out that smile of yours cause it is undeniably golden."

The Team USA gymnastics GOAT has recently announced her engagement Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL. Shiffrin acknowledged Biles' support posting two hearts and adding, "but way more importantly... the rock on your finger, congratulations!!!"

The list of sports personalities that joined Biles in supporting Shiffrin on social media includes her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fellow skiers Ilka Stuhec, River Radamus, Winter Paralympic star Brenna Huckaby, tennis players Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, and five-time Olympic swimming champion Missy Franklin Johnson.

