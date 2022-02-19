Mikaela Shiffrin in mixed team parallel event at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Mikaela Shiffrin's final shot at earning a medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is the mixed team parallel, the last competition in the alpine skiing programme.

The event, which made its Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, is taking place in the coming hours at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre, with the first heats starting at 10:00 local time (3:00 CET, 18:00 PST on Friday). The original start time was brought forward by one hour due to the unfavourable weather forecast.

Shiffrin will represent Team USA along with AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, River Radamus, and Luke Winters (Each team may include up to six skiers).

16 teams will race in a knock-out format with four skiers - two men and two women - taking on four skiers from another nation in a parallel slalom competition.

Two competitors will ski at the same time, side by side, on two identical courses in a head-to-head race, with each winner scoring a point for the team. If the score is 2-2, the team with the best aggregate time wins.

Team USA will challenge Slovakia in Heat 6. If they go through, they will face the winner of Italy v. ROC in the 1/4 Finals

Mikaela Shiffrin's individual event results at Beijing 2022

Giant Slalom on 7 February: DNF in first run.

Slalom on 9 February: DNF in first run.

Super G on 11 February: 9th.

Downhill on 15 February: 18th.

Combined on 17 February: 5th in the downhill, DNF in the slalom leg.

Mikaela Shiffrin final event schedule at Beijing 2022

Mixed team parallel - medal event - Saturday 19th February (China Standard Time)

10:00 (China Standard Time) 1/8 Finals, against Slovakia in Heat 6.

10:40 (Beijing time) 1/4 Finals

11:09 (Beijing time) 1/2 Finals

11:28 (Beijing time) Small Final

11:37 (Beijing time) Big Final

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin race

