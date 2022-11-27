Select your language
Marco Odermatt wins Lake Louise Super G from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

The reigning World Cup overall champion denied Kilde a weekend double with three-time Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer bagging third.

2 min By Jo Gunston
disciplineAlpine Skiing
Marco Odermatt Switzerland Lake Louise
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Marco Odermatt beamed with delight as Aleksander Aamodt Kilde came up just short in the first men's Alpine Ski World Cup Super G of the season at Lake Louise on Sunday (27 November).

The Norwegian was aiming for a weekend double after winning the downhill on Saturday, but stopped the clock 0.37s outside his Swiss rival's mark to take second.

That's a fifth career Super-G win for reigning World Cup overall champion Odermatt who achieved his best ever result at the Canadian resort.

Austria's three-time Olympic champion, with two of those coming in Super G, Matthias Mayer was 0.78s off the pace in third.

There was a 20-minute delay as Odermatt's teammate Mauro Caviezel had to be airlifted off the mountain after a bad crash.

The 34-year-old, in his first race back after injury, was thankfully seen on his feet before being stretchered away.

Caviezel, wearing start bib eight, was after Odermatt and before Kilde with fading light perhaps making the difference between the big two who look set to battle it out again for the World Cup overall title.

Mayer's fellow Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr (+0.86s) was fourth with France's Matthieu Bailet and Germany's Andreas Sander tied for fifth.

Wearing start bib number 48, Saturday's downhill runner-up Daniel Hemetsberger skied into a fine seventh place.

Men’s alpine skiing World Cup Super G results – Lake Louise:

1. Marco Odermatt (SUI) 1:32.53
2. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) 1:32.90
3. Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:33.31
4. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) 1:33.39
5=. Matthieu Bailet (FRA) 1:33.69
5=. Andreas Sander (GER) 1:33.69
7. Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) 1:33.77
8. Nils Allegre (FRA) 1:33.81
9. Stefan Rogentin (SUI) 1:33.84
10. James Crawford (CAN) 1:33.86

For full results, see here.

