Kilde: The secret of my consistency

The first part of Kilde’s career saw the Norwegian achieve mixed results: from 2015 to 2019 he had 11 World Cup podium finishes including three wins, and no medals at major championships.

In the last three seasons, he has started to deliver more regularly and effectively: seven podiums and one win saw him take the World Cup overall title in 2019/20 before injury cut short his next campaign in January after claiming two race wins.

In 2021/2022, Kilde became the master of consistency by reaching nine podiums in World Cup with seven wins and two second places. His performances weren’t as clinical at Beijing 2022 but he still managed to come away with a bronze in Super G and a surprise silver in combined.

His fifth place in downhill was also an improvement on his results in Sochi and PyeongChang, when he failed to finish in the top-10 in any discipline.

"They usually say that, within speed especially, with experience, you will also gain more results, good results,” he explained.

"And that's a little bit obvious in my situation because it's been ups and downs and it's been really good ones and really bad ones for some years. And the last three years has been really stable up there. And I've been able to actually ski the way I want and to deliver the kind of level I have.

“Before when I was a little bit unexperienced, I kind of knew my level, but I never got to show it because I made mistakes and I did just rookie mistakes all the time. And that took a while to understand that, 'Okay, I need to just calm down and trust in my confidence.' And this is what kind of has been there the last couple of years and also something I have to keep in mind for the next coming seasons.”

The three-time small globe winner has always been at the forefront of innovation in his sport, from using GPS tracking devices to analyse his performances, to developing materials.

“Knowledge is power. And knowledge within skiing is definitely power because you need to know what to do and when. And preparation is always one of the key points,” he said.

“We have a GPS system that can show us how we're doing things in different parts of the track. And I really like to stand on the start and know what I'm supposed to do, have a good game plan and try to execute it.

“Of course, sometimes it doesn't go as planned and you mess up with the wrong line or you go too aggressive or you just got to try sometimes, but usually with experience, that's what I've gained the last few years, I know that if I just follow my line, I'm going to be fast. And being in that position is unique, of course, and it's not always that easy to find that kind of balance. But lately it's been working well, so crossing my fingers for it to happen this season as well!"