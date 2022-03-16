Aleksander Aamodt Kilde secures downhill globe as Vincent Kriechmayr wins in Courchevel and Odermatt claims overall honours

The men's downhill title came down to the wire as Aleksander Aamodt Kilde held off Olympic champion Beat Feuz to claim the discipline globe at the World Cup alpine ski Finals in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday (16 March).

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won the last downhill of the 2021-22 season as he finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Beijing 2022 giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt, whose second place finish officially secured him the overall title.

With Odermatt finishing in front of teammate Feuz, Kilde - today fourth - could keep his lead at the top of the downhill standings by 13 points and became the fourth Norwegian to win the crystal globe in the discipline, the last one being Kjetil Jansrud in the 2014/2015 season.

Wearing bib number 3, Kilde started the day with a 23-point lead over Feuz and after an error-ridden run on the Eclipse track he trailed the Swiss - who had started first - by 0.31s.

The Norwegian saw his lead shrink to just three points and any other racer finishing between him and Feuz would have given the Swiss a fifth consecutive downhill globe, but first Odermatt and then Kriechmayr pushed the reigning Olympic champion to the bottom of the podium.

Kilde, who claimed prestigious wins in Beaver Creek, Wengen and Kitzbuhel, caps off a successful season after claiming a super G globe and two Olympic medals.

"What a day, couldn't be more thrilling. I had some mistakes in the way, I thought I was way off, and staying in the finish was just nerve-racking," the 29-year-old told FIS after the race, holding his crystal globe trophy.

"It was an amazing feeling when the race was over and I can sit right now with a downhill globe which has been such a big thing for me too, to be able to reach that level. Super happy but also really proud, so many people I have to thank for this one and also for the super G. It's been such an amazing season and I am just happy to be here and ready for the next one already.

"This one tastes really good. Downhill is for sure one of the biggest events that we have. This is definitely one of the big ones," he added.

Marco Odermatt crowned 2022 overall World Cup winner

After a third downhill podium this season, Marco Odermatt has extended his lead on Kilde in the overall rankings to 359 points with three races remaining.

That means that the 24-year-old has now officially won the big globe, the first of his career following the giant slalom title.

Odermatt has become the fifth Swiss man to claim the overall crown, after Peter Lüscher (1978/79), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1983/84, 1986/87, 1987/88, 1989/90), Paul Accola (1991/92) and Carlo Janka (2009/10).