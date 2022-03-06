Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins in Kvitfjell to clinch Super-G crystal globe

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed his first Alpine Ski World Cup victory on home snow, at the Kvitfjell Super-G on Sunday (6 March) to secure the discipline crystal globe.

It was the Norwegian's fourth Super-G win of the season with James 'Jack' Crawford second ahead of three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer.

Kilde said in his post-race interview, "First win on home soil together with the Norwegian crowd... beautiful weather, great conditions. It couldn't be better.

"I don't know if I was happy or just super nervous as I almost had a heart attack here, but it's a good mix of a lot of emotions. What a day, what a weekend it's been here with Kjetil (Jansrud) retiring yesterday and having a really good feeling being home again... Amazing."

Kilde's heart was in his mouth as Crawford's lights flashed green coming down the hill, but the Canadian ended up just seven-hundredths of a second behind at the finish.

Crawford, 24, swapped ice hockey for alpine skiing and found a rich vein of form at Beijing 2022 with fourth in the downhill, sixth in the Super-G, and bronze in the combined.

Austrian Mayer was a further 0.05s behind with Dominik Paris (+0.21) taking fourth the day after his third Kvitfjell downhill victory.

It was a disappointing day for Marco Odermatt who was Kilde's closest challenger at the start of racing.

Wearing race bib number nine, he ended up outside the top 20 as this longer, straighter, faster Super-G course suited the speedsters more than the more technically-minded skiers.

With 100 points for a win, Kilde moved from 380 to 480 to give himself an unassailable lead at the top of the Super G standings.

Mayer (350) leapfrogged Odermatt (324) into second place with Vincent Kriechmayr (275) fourth and Beat Feuz (187) fifth.

Kilde closes in on Odermatt in the overall standings

It's been a good weekend for Kilde who has secured the Super G title, increased his downhill lead over Feuz, and closed the gap on Odermatt in the overall standings.

Odermatt's lead over Kilde has been cut to just 190 points, with eight races still to come before the end of the season.

The overall standings look like this right now: