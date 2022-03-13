World Cup Finals Courchevel-Meribel 2022: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The alpine skiing World Cup finals are here.
From 16 to 20 March 2022 the world's elite alpine skiers will gather in Courchevel-Meribel in the beautiful French Alps as the World Cup season comes to a thrilling conclusion. Courchevel-Meribel will also be the hosts of the World Ski Championships from 6 to 19 February 2023.
Last season saw Slovakia's Petra Vlhova clinch the women's crystal globe to become the first skier from her nation to win either a men's or women's overall title, and she looks up for it again after she gained her first giant slalom win for a year under the lights at Are, Sweden this past weekend.
On the men's side, it was France's most successful skier in World Cup history Alexis Pinturault who finally claimed the crystal globe for the first time last season. The local crowd will certainly be rooting for him.
There's been a lot of fluctuation since then with the crowning of new Olympic champions at Beijing 2022.
Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin and Beijing 2022 men's giant slalom gold medallist, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, are the current overall leaders.

We break down the top things to know including the daily schedule, rules, stars to watch and what's at stake.
World Cup Finals Courchevel-Meribel 2022 - Daily schedule
16 March 2022 - Courchevel
10:00 CET (04:00 EST/01:00 PST): Men's Downhill
11:30 CET (05:30 EST/02:30 PST): Women's Downhill
17 March 2022 - Courchevel
10:00 CET (04:00 EST/01:00 PST): Women's Super-G
11:30 CET (05:30 EST/02:30 PST): Men's Super-G
18 March 2022 - Meribel
12:00 CET (06:00 EST/03:00 PST): Team Parallel Event
19 March 2022 - Meribel
09:00 CET (03:00 EST/00:00 PST): Men's Giant Slalom
10:30 CET (04:30 EST/01:30 PST): Women's Slalom
20 March 2022 - Meribel
09:00 CET (03:00 EST/00:00 PST): Women's Giant Slalom
10:30 CET (04:30 EST/01:30 PST): Men's Slalom
Rules
The scoring system for World Cups has changed several times throughout history. Today's format gives points in each race to the top 30 finishers.
However, since the inaugural World Cup finals in 1993, there has been a limit on the amount of skiers invited to compete.
Only the top 25 in the World Cup standings in each discipline, the current junior World Champions in each discipline, and skiers with at least 500 points in the general classification rankings will take part in the finals in Courchevel-Meribel.
Due to the condensed field of skiers, World Cup points are only awarded to the top 15 finishers of each race.
Stars to watch
We're set for a thrilling finish to the women's title as Shiffrin leads Petra Vlhova by just 56 points, while Odermatt has practically sealed the men's title after his weekend's work at Kranjska Gora, coming second and third in back-to-back giant slalom races.
Vlhova, Beijing 2022 alpine combined bronze medallist Federica Brignone, her compatriot and Beijing 2022 downhill silver medallist Sofia Goggia, and giant slalom gold medallist, Sweden's Sara Hector, currently make up the top five on the women's side.
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is the only one who can potentially catch the Swiss leader, but with a 329 point lead, Odermatt looks to be assured of the big Crystal Globe.
Kilde secured the Super G crystal globe in Kvitfjell on 6 March, but had to sit out racing in Kranjska Gora due to a sore knee.
Kilde's fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen recorded an impressive giant slalom double in Slovenia this past weekend and now sits third in the overall standings.
Olympic champions Matthias Mayer of Austria and Beat Feuz of Switzerland complete the top five for the men going into the finals.
World Cup Finals Courchevel-Meribel 2022: What globes are at stake?
Along with the overall crystal globes to be awarded, there are three disciplines that are yet to be decided as well: men's and women's downhill, women's giant slalom and men's slalom.
Here are the World Cup standings ahead of the Finals. In bold are highlighted the winners of the globes already decided. 100 points are awarded to winner of the last race, 80 to the second-placed, 60 to the third, 50 to the fourth, 45 to the fifth. The 15th-place will earn 16 points.
Overall men
Marco Odermatt (SUI): 1,379 points
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR): 1,050 points
Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR): 874 points
Overall women
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA): 1,245 points
Petra Vlhova (SVK): 1,189 points
Federica Brignone (ITA): 931 points
Downhill men
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR): 570 points
Beat Feuz (SUI): 547 points
Matthias Mayer (AUS): 486 points
Downhill women
Sofia Goggia (ITA): 482 points
Corinne Suter (SUI): 407 points
Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT): 311 points
Super G men
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR): 480 points
Matthias Mayer (AUS): 350 points
Marco Odermatt (SUI): 322 points
Super G women
Federica Brignone (ITA): 506 points
Elena Curtoni (ITA): 374 points
Sofia Goggia (ITA): 332 points
Slalom men
Henrik Kristofferensen (NOR): 371 points
Lucas Braathen (NOR): 323 points
Linus Strasser (GER): 307 points
Manuel Feller (AUT): 301 points
Daniel Yule (SUI): 283 points
Slalom women
Petra Vlhova (SVK): 710 points
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA): 469 points
Katharina Liensberger (AUT): 372 points
GS men
Marco Odermatt (SUI): 620 points
Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR): 453 points
Manuel Feller (AUT): 326 points
GS women
Sara Hector (SWE): 522 points
Tessa Worley (FRA): 517 points
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA): 471 points
Parallel men
Christian Hirschbuehl (AUT): 100 points
Dominik Raschner (AUT): 80 points
Atle Lie McGrath (NOR): 60 points
Parallel women
Andreja Slokar (SLO): 100 points
Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR): 80 points
Kristin Lysdahl (NOR): 60 points