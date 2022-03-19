Marco Odermatt wraps up 'unbelievable' season with fifth World Cup win in giant slalom

Marco Odermatt claimed the last giant slalom of the season at the World Cup alpine ski finals in Courchevel-Meribel, France, on Saturday (19 March).

The Olympic champion took his fifth victory during this campaign to secure the GS crystal globe with a 267-point lead over second-placed Henrik Kristoffersen in the discipline standings.

Despite a mistake, Odermatt clocked the fastest time after the first run and held his advantage in the second descent, finishing in a total time of 2:10.40, 0.49s faster than Lucas Braathen of Norway.

Fellow Swissman Loic Meillard completed the podium, 0.63 seconds off the pace.

The newly crowned overall World Cup winner wraps up an extraordinary season which saw him finish on the podium in each of the eight World Cup giant slalom events held this season.

"To win the last race again, have those emotions after the finish line and now holding this globe is unbelievable," a smiling Odermatt told FIS after the race.