Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was the only person to break the 1:48.00 barrier in the first speed event of the men's alpine skiing World Cup season, which took place in Lake Louise on Saturday (26 November), having been delayed from its Friday schedule due to heavy snowfall.

The defending World Cup downhill champion stopped the clock at 1:47.98 in a blast down the mountain that made the most of the better conditions for the early runners.

Later skiers dealt with fading light but could do nothing about the run from the Norwegian who tore down the track taking a perfect line to lay down a marker for those that followed, taking his first podium at the Canadian venue on his 14th try.

Daniel Hemetsberger came closest to Kilde, claiming second in 1:48.04 with a scrappy, risky charge. The Austrians will be pleased with a first medal of the new season and the 31-year-old was thrilled to claim a second-ever podium of his career; his first, a third place in Kitzbuhel, Austria in January.

Marco Odermatt, the Swiss Olympic gold medallist in giant slalom at Beijing 2022, crossed the line after a smooth, controlled descent, to take third in 1:48.08.

Austria then Switzerland took the next two respective positions, courtesy of three-time Olympic champion, Matthias Mayer (1:48.35) and Kilde’s main rival for the downhill title, Beat Feuz (1:48.61).

Last season’s second-place finisher in the discipline yelled in frustration at dropping the points so early in the season as Kilde kick-started his title defence in style.

Special mention to Germany's Thomas Dressen who returned to the circuit after 1,000 days away after battling back from injury. "The body works," Dressen said in his pre-race press conference. It certainly does. The second-place skier in the downhill World Cup season 2020 came in eighth (1:49.00), the top German finisher.

